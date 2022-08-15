Anupam Kher inaugurates CINTAA’s free medical camp held on August 15

CINTAA teamed up with CPAA Rotary Club of Mumbai Airport District 3141 to organise a free medical camp on Independence Day. It was held in loving memory of the late Amrish Puri. Veteran actor Anupam Kher inaugurated the event which was attended by Vardhan Puri and others. The Free Press Journal caught up with the celebs exclusively for a quick chat.

Anupam Kher (centre) with Amit Behl (l) and Vardhan Puri (r)

Opening up about the noble cause, Anupam gushes, “This medical camp for the members is a worthwhile act. CINTAA always looks into the welfare of their members. They are known for great social work for their members and I am happy to be here participating as a member of the association. This is a great body of actors, and so it’s very important to take care of the health of our colleagues. So whenever there is some good work in a big or small way, I always like to be associated with that event.”

Anupam couldn’t stop praising the initiative, ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’. “Iss se bada moheem meine pehle kabhi nahi dekha. Our national flag has been unfurled in big cities especially a metropolitan city like Mumbai and every small village. This patriotic feeling should come from within us. I always say-being patriotic, having a flag on a shirt, holding a flag in your hand, saying Bharat mata ki jai are cool things. The discussion about children and women empowerment is very important.”

About women empowerment in 75 years of independent India Anupam responds, “I think the most empowered women in my family are my mother and my wife. So that’s how I look at it. You (female media personals) are the epitome of women empowerment. You are present in every event and ask different questions without even realising whether he/she will feel good or not. That’s empowerment.”

Anupam fondly remembers his close friend and co-star Amrish Puri. “Amrishji was a very dear friend of mine. I miss him every time. Since he belonged to Shimla, I have had a very close relationship with him. He was a wonderful actor,” he shares.

Responding to the freedom of expression bestowed upon every individual in India he avers, “Jitni freedom of expression Hindustan mein hai na – woh world ke kisi kone mein nahin hai,” he avers.

CINTAA General Secretary and Spokesperson, Amit Behl shares, "As a member centric association for the actors, we truly stand committed and united with our thousands of members at all times.”

Vardhan, grandson of the legendary villain Amrish Puri, is glad to be a part of this initiative. “I feel absolutely honoured. He had so much love for the cine artist’s association and actors. We are honouring it.This is the initiative of my father and mother. This makes us very emotional as well,” he gushes.

Opening up about how he would contribute to making a change towards cancer patients, Vardhan states, “I have just started. Cancer is a very tough topic for me because the majority of my grandparents lost their lives to cancer. Thus, I would like to contribute something towards cancer patients. Today, so many members are being offered free medical check-ups. I feel proud and would like to carry this forward. We are associated with Nanavati Hospital and my family also has doctors, so we are contributing a lot through our family of doctors too.”

While Anupam is imparting acting training to kids who are cancer patients through his acting institution, we asked Vardhan what he would like to do for them. “I would represent these children as a member of CINTAA. I would love to make a film based on the impact of cancer, its implications and how it can be absolutely curable. And make sure anybody who cannot afford the treatment can get some benefit or help from people,” he concludes.