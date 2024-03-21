Anthracite OTT Release Date: Know About Plot, Platform & Cast

Anthracite stars Noémie Schmidt in the lead role. The series is full of anthracite mines, sinister mountainous cults and murders, which makes it thrilling and horrific to watch. The series will stream on OTT in April.

Release date of Anthracite and where to watch

The series consists of six episodes, which are directed by Julius Berg. The Netflix series will release on April 10, 2024. It follows the mass suicide of a cult's members in the year of 1994 and its dangerous effect on the nearby small Alps village 30 years later. The mystery thriller is created by Fanny Robert.

Plot

Thirty years after a cult dies by mass suicide, a woman is murdered in a similar manner. The suicides had taken place near an anthracite mine and a cosy rustic hamlet. The trailer shows Jaro Gatsi (Hatik) finding himself accused of a murder he did not commit. He seeks help from young ultra-geek Ida, who is looking for hidden answers.

She is in search of her father's disappearance, who had been abducted while investigating the cult. Both try to figure out their answers, but danger ascends again in the town. Ida and Jaro now must look back into their past secrets before it gets too late.

Cast and production

The crime thriller web series will be available to stream in French, Hindi, and English. The series characters includes Noémie Schmidt as Hatik, Marianne Basler as Stefano Cassetti, Jean-Marc Barr as Kad Merad, Léo Legrand as Raphaël Ferret and Nicolas Godart as Camille Lou.

The show is created by Fanny Robert, Mehdi Ouahab, and Maxime Berthemy and produced by Anthracite Productions and Mediawan company.