Anshula Kapoor-Rohan Thakkar Wedding Reception: From Janhvi Kapoor To Boney Kapoor, Celebs Who Celebrated The Newlyweds

Anshula Kapoor & Rohan Thakkar reception |

The celebrations continue for newlyweds Anshula Kapoor and Rohan Thakkar as they host a glamorous wedding reception at Taj Lands End, Bandra. The evening turned into a star-studded affair, with Bollywood celebrities arriving in their festive best. From elegant saris to regal bandhgalas and shimmering sherwanis, here's a look at who wore what on the special night.

Anshula Kapoor & Rohan Thakkar

Making their first appearance as newlyweds, Anshula and Rohan looked every bit regal. Anshula stunned in a red Banarasi brocade sari paired with striking emerald jewellery. Speaking about her outfit, she shared, "For our cocktail, I knew I wanted to wear red. It is my first evening as a married woman, celebrating this new chapter and somehow sindoori red felt like the only colour that made sense."

Rohan perfectly complemented his bride in a black embellished sherwani paired with matching trousers. Hand in hand, the couple smiled for the paparazzi as they celebrated the beginning of their new journey together.

Jackie Shroff

Jackie Shroff kept it classic in a sharp all-black suit. Adding his signature thoughtful touch, the actor arrived carrying a potted plant as a gift for the newlyweds.

Shanaya Kapoor

Shanaya Kapoor embraced contemporary glamour in a shimmering embellished blouse paired with a flowing ivory skirt. She completed the look with a sleek bun and dewy makeup, keeping her accessories minimal.

Anil Kapoor

Anil Kapoor exuded timeless elegance in a black bandhgala suit, elevated with a contrasting ivory pocket square that added a sophisticated finish.

Sanjay Kapoor & Jahaan Kapoor

Father-son duo Sanjay Kapoor and Jahaan Kapoor posed together on the red carpet. While Sanjay opted for a classic black suit, Jahaan chose a midnight blue embellished sherwani, adding a youthful festive touch.

Bobby Deol

Bobby Deol kept it effortlessly suave in a tailored black suit, making a stylish entry at the reception.

Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi Kapoor dazzled in a pastel lavender-and-gold South Indian-inspired sari. She accessorised it with traditional temple jewellery and a sleek bun, giving her look a graceful, timeless appeal.

Jackky Bhagnani & Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul Preet Singh made a statement in a silver co-ord ensemble paired with a rich purple dupatta. Complementing her look, Jackky Bhagnani opted for a pista-green kurta layered with a shimmering embroidered jacket, making the couple one of the evening's best-dressed pairs.

Boney Kapoor

Boney Kapoor stood out from the crowd by ditching the usual black suit or sherwani for a vibrant burnt orange suit. He paired it with a crisp white shirt and tan shoes, while his silver hair added a distinguished touch, perfectly complementing the elegant ensemble.