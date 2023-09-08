Ankita Lokhande On Pregnancy Rumours: 'There Are Photos Of Me With Baby Bump, Hassi Aati Hai'

Actress Ankita Lokhande recently reacted to rumours of her pregnancy in one of her interviews. Ankita tied the knot with businessman Vicky Jain in December 2021. They are one of the most loved celebrity couples.

Opening up about rumours of her pregnancy, the 38-year-old actress told ETimes, "I don’t think I’m the only who goes through this. First when you are not single, you are constantly asked about getting married. Once you get married, baccha ho raha hai, nahi ho raha yaa ho chuka hai or are you pregnant, these things are constantly being written and asked. There are also questions like divorce bhi ho sakta hai. Ye media mein chalta rehta hai."

However, Ankita said that these rumours does not bother her. "It doesn’t bother me at all. I don’t care about these rumours. I see so many times memes about me. There are also pictures of me having a baby bump on YouTube and social media, but I don’t give it attention all… Mujhe hassi aati hai ke sacchi main inke paas koi kaam nahi hai (I laugh over the morphed photos)."

A few days back, it was reported that Ankita and Vicky will participate together in Bigg Boss 17. However, the couple has remained tight-lipped about the same. The duo had participated in the reality show Smart Jodi and won the title.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ankita Lokhande will next be seen in 'Swatantra Veer Savarkar'. She has been roped in to play the lead opposite Randeep Hooda, who is also the director.

