Ankit Tiwari shares, 'People start following trends and forget their own originality.'

Pic: Instagram/ankittiwari

Ankit Tiwari is best known for chartbusters like Sunn Raha Hai (Aashiqui 2) and Galliyan (Ek Villain). The Free Press Journal caught up with the singer for an exclusive chat.

When asked if as a singer-composer he believes that the star’s popularity enhances the music, he says, “It depends to be honest. I feel it depends on the overall project. When any film’s song releases, it gets the marketing push from the cast and the producers which leads to a different impact. It is always about teamwork, be it any song down South or a Hindi film. There are so many artistes in the country and we get inspired from each other but in that process, sometimes people start following trends and forget their own originality.”

When further questioned about the current scenario of music and changing tastes of the listeners, he reveals, “I do believe that originality has lost somewhere in our music these days. When I was an aspiring singer-composer, I was fortunate enough to enter the industry at the right time. I was inspired by A. R. Rahman and his compositions in Taal completely changed me as a person. I am also a huge fan of the entire album of Devdas and Jannat. All three of them are original albums.”

He adds, “Today, there’s a certain style of music being composed, even the sound and treatment would be similar and amidst all of this, Pushpa: The Rise came which was absolutely new and fresh. The audience felt it was fresh and hence it became so popular on the chartbusters. No one even knew the meaning of Oo Antava but it became a cult. We don’t even know the meaning of Kolavari Di yet.”

Ankit has always redefined romance in his songs. His latest release Galliyan from Ek Villain Returns received much attention. “For me, a thought is very important for a song, it can be of any genre. I have a better understanding of Hindi language and lyrics since I am from Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh. A song named Shaamat from Ek Villain Returns became a romantic song that gave me a kick,” he avers.

On a parting note, he says that it was challenging for him to reprise his own composed version of Galliyan. “It was very difficult for me. I was honestly prepared for all the trolling and backlash on social media considering Galliyan is one of the best compositions of our Hindi films even till date and to reprise that, it was a task. I have performed this song millions of times and it was so difficult for myself to even take it out of my own system. The biggest challenge for me is how to make this old song sound new,” he concludes.