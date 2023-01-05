Ankit Gupta, Gautam Singh Vig and Neha Rana talk about their upcoming show Junooniyatt

(l-r) Ankit Gupta, Neha Rana, Gautam Singh Vig | Ankit's Pic: Instagram/6_ankitgupta

They say music is the universal language of mankind, its magic is beyond words. Celebrating the sheer power of music and love, the upcoming fiction show Junooniyatt captures the journey of three aspiring and passionate singers. Based in Punjab, it stars Ankit Gupta, Gautam Singh Vig and Neha Rana in the lead roles of Jahaan, Jordan and Elahi respectively. It is being produced by Sargun Mehta and Ravie Dubey’s Dreamiyata Entertainment.

On essaying the role of Jahaan, Ankit says, “After having lived in the house of Bigg Boss 16 for 80 days, it’s wonderful to come home to this exciting new fiction show premised on the passion for music called Junooniyatt. This is my third association with the TV channel, which is like home and second association with Sargun and Ravie after Udaariyaan, a show that struck a chord with viewers and marked a milestone in my journey as an actor. The audience has showered so much love on me throughout my career and I hope the streak continues with this show.”

Thrilled about playing the role of Jordan, Gautam says, “I’m delighted to have landed the part of Jordan in Junooniyatt. It is a show with themes that are close to my heart. The world of music this show has created is mesmerising and the intrigue is built on the plans love has in store for the three music aspirants. Many songs have nostalgic value for all of us and this show pays homage to our memories of love and music. That's what makes the show special for me. I’m glad about being part of the viewers’ lives through this show after my stint with Bigg Boss 16.”

Talking about her role as Elahi, Neha concludes, “It still feels surreal that I’m part of such a special story that is based on music. Serendipitously, music has played a huge role in my life and now I land a part in a show beautifully conceptualised around the music. My character Elahi is a young singer, who has a wounded, but kind heart. I can’t wait to find out how she is perceived by the viewers.”