Anjali Sivaraman: ‘I watched Euphoria to understand Zendaya’s character to play Suhani in Class'

Anjali Sivaraman, who plays Suhani Ahuja, a spoilt druggie in the show CLASS, has been receiving a lot of love from all over. The Cobalt Blue fame actress feels that playing this role was a challenging experience. “It was a nerve-wrenching process for me as an actor. It is so easy to put this kind of a role to put into a caricature and I didn’t want to do that. I did a lot of research, workshops etc. I wanted it to play with authenticity. It was quite a challenge for me,” she shares.

“I did watch the Euphoria series to understand the character of Rue (played by Zendaya), which is more extreme than Suhani but has similarities in terms of her experiences, mindset, personality and attitude towards her family and friends. It was a part of my research,” she reveals.

OTT is a more liberal medium than films. When asked if she got a free hand to play a drug addict and the portrayal would have been far more censored for a big screen, she explains, “Frankly, I have grown up in a liberal household and I have a free way of thinking, which has driven me to be a free person. While playing Suhani, I was just true to myself. I didn’t hold myself back. I had no inhibitions. I played in the most comfortable way possible.”

Spilling the beans on her interesting bio on her social media account, she reveals, “Cat woman is my favourite DC character. I am a crazy cat lady and have two cats. Since my mother does animal welfare, I grew up with a lot of rescued cats and dogs in my house. And, I always relate to a cat more than anything.”

On a parting note, Anjali gushes on the kind of roles she wants to explore after her debut CLASS. “I have always loved characters who are from comic space. They are intriguing. I like super-dynamic roles, which have a range of emotions. But after CLASS, I want to play a lighter character,” she signs off.