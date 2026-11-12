Anirudh Ravichander-Kaviya Maran Wedding: Rajinikanth's Video Of Dancing At His Nephew's Marriage Goes Viral - Watch

Rajinikanth's Video Of Dancing At Anirudh Ravichander-Kaviya Maran's Wedding Goes Viral | Instagram / X

Music composer Anirudh Ravichander and businesswoman Kaviya Maran tied the knot in Greece on November 11, 2026. The former took to social media to share his dreamy wedding pictures that have grabbed the attention of fans. Meanwhile, a video of Rajinikanth dancing at the couple's wedding has also made it to social media and has gone viral.

In the video, the superstar is seen dancing to the song Manasilaayo from his movie Vettaiyan. The song was composed by Anirudh.

Watch Rajinikanth's dancing video below...

Every wedding has that one Kudikara Thatha dancing! 🍾🥃😭 @rajinikanth @anirudhofficial https://t.co/NmVuCIGg2R — 𝙁𝙖𝙣 | 𝙏𝙑𝙆 𝙒𝙖𝙧𝙧𝙞𝙤𝙧🔥 (@TVKchan) November 11, 2026

Rajinikanth-Anirudh Ravichander relationship

While Anirudh has composed songs for many Rajinikanth movies, the two also share a personal bond. The music composer is the nephew of the superstar. Anirudh's mother, Lakshmi Ravichander, is the sister of Rajinikanth’s wife, Latha Rajinikanth. So, they are very close relatives.

Anirudh Ravichander-Kaviya Maran wedding pictures

While sharing pictures from his wedding, Anirudh wrote, "My once in a lifetime, for a lifetime ❤️ 11.11 (sic)." He also shared pictures from another wedding function. Check out the posts below...

The couple looked gorgeous at the wedding as the bride wore a blush-pink lehenga with detailed embroidery, sequin work, a statement choker, and matching earrings. Meanwhile, the groom looked dashing in an ivory kurta and veshti paired with an embroidered long jacket.

Celebrities congratulate Anirudh Ravichander-Kaviya Maran

Many celebrities commented on Anirudh's Instagram post and congratulated the couple. Pooja Hegde wrote, "Congratulationssssss to you both (sic)."

Lakshmi Manchu commented, "Congratulations!!!!!! So so soooooo happy for you happpppppy married life (sic)."

Read Also Kavya Maran And Anirudh Serve Couple Goals In Tarun Tahiliani Ensembles In Dreamy Greece Wedding

Anirudh Ravichander-Kaviya Maran wedding reception

After the Greece wedding, on November 21, 2026, a wedding reception is going to take place in Chennai. It is expected that actors, politicians, and many more celebrities will be attending the reception. Clearly, it is going to be one of the grandest events of the year.

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