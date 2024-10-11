Aniruddhacharya Apologises For Appearing On Bigg Boss 18 After Criticising The Show: 'Agar Kisi Sanatani Ka Dil Dukha...'

Spiritual leader Aniruddhacharya Maharaj, has apologised to his followers for appearing on the grand premiere episode of Salman Khan's controversial reality show Bigg Boss 18. While earlier reports had claimed that Aniruddhacharya will participate as a contestant in the show, it was later revealed during the first episode that he was just a guest.

Aniruddhacharya entertained the audience with his interaction with host Salman and with the contestants. While he did not go inside the house, he appeared on stage and gave advice to the participants before they entered the house.

Aniruddhacharya also asked Salman when he will get married and suggested that he should tie the knot soon. However, his appearance on the reality did not go down well with his followers, who also pointed out that Aniruddhacharya had criticised the show earlier and he had also stated that he will never participate in the show, regardless of the monetary offer.

Aniruddhacharya issues apology

A video is doing the rounds on social media in which he apologises to his followers and clarifies that he was only a guest on the show and he just wanted to bless the 18 participants entering the Bigg Boss 18 house.

"Mere Bigg Boss mein jaane se agar kisi Sanatani ka dil dukha hai toh ye beta, aapka bhai, aapka das, saare Sanataniyon se shama prapti hai. Aap zaroor shama karyega kyunki mera uddesh Sanatan ka prachaar karna hai," he is heard saying in the video.

"Aap nishchint rahe jab tak ye saans rahegi Sanatan ki hi baat karunga," he added.

About Bigg Boss 18

A fresh season of the controversial show began on Sunday (October 6) and 19 contestants entered the house. The season looks promising as the makers have managed to get celebrities and famous personalities from different fields under one roof.

The contestants of Bigg Boss 18 are Chahat Pandey, Karan Veer Mehra, Rajat Dalal, Gunaratna Sadavarte, Shrutika Arjun, Shehzada Dhami, Avinash Mishra, Shilpa Shirodkar, Tajinder Singh Bagga, Vivian Dsena, Eisha Singh, Nyrraa M Banerji, Chum Darang, Muskan Bamne, Arfeen Khan, Sara Arfeen Khan, Hema Sharma and Alice Kaushik.

Gadhraj, a donkey is also one of the contestants. The other contestants will need to attend to Gadhraj's needs, and if host Salman is to be trusted, he has a good chance of winning the reality show as well. However, recently, PETA India wrote a letter to Salman and urged him to convince the makers not to keep the donkey locked inside the house.