Anil Kapoor Reveals 24 Season 3 Release Date With 'Jhakkas' Twist In New Promo- Watch VIDEO

Anil Kapoor Reveals 24 Season 3 Release Date |

With the new promo of 24, Anil Kapoor and Jio Hotstar have finally revealed the release date of the upcoming season. Entertaining fans with his new catchphrase, Anil confirmed that 24 Season 3 is not far from its premiere on Jio Hotstar. Returning as ATU Chief Jai Singh Rathod, viewers will once again see the actor in action.

24 Season 3 Release Date

"24 on JioHotstar on 24 th April," Anil tweeted on his social media, while Jio Hotstar revealed the release date by dropping a new promo for the show.

24 on JioHotstar on 24 th April 🙌👊🏻 https://t.co/TA8ntzmsDY — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) April 15, 2026

In the promo, the writer introduces himself to the lead actor and begins explaining how to deliver his iconic Jhakkas dialogue. As the writer suggests different lines ending with Jhakkas, Anil interrupts him and adds his own lines about the upcoming show. However, in the promo, Anil Kapoor delivers his iconic dialogue effortlessly, without any retakes or prior practice. He said, "Dekhiye mera show 24 only on Jio Hotstar, ekdum jhakkas." He then teaser the writer while leaving the shoot, "Dekha aise bolte hain jhakkas."

Anil Kapoor’s Subedaar was released on March 5, 2026. After a fan praised the film for combining “intense acting” with a strong storyline, the actor responded by hinting that his show 24 is also on its way. He tweeted, "Coming with 24 soon." A few days later, Anil shared a cryptic post about giving 24 hours to Jio Hotstar, prompting fans to connect the dots and speculate that the new season of 24 is set to arrive soon.

Few days back I asked him for 24 season 3 , sir @AnilKapoor official co firmed quoting my post. #24OnJioHotStar #JioHotStar #AnilKapoor pic.twitter.com/6IwbMteHcv — Cricket Vibes_Arjav (@IamArjav) April 15, 2026

The Indian adaptation of 24 is a fast-paced action thriller that unfolds in real time, with each episode capturing one crucial hour in a high-stakes day. The series revolves around urgent anti-terror missions, where officers must act swiftly to prevent catastrophic threats ranging from assassinations to biological attacks. At its core is Anil Kapoor as Jai Singh Rathod, a sharp, fearless officer with a military past, constantly balancing national duty with personal struggles.

In Season 2, the narrative intensifies around a looming bio-terror crisis, as Rathod races against time to contain a deadly virus while navigating conspiracies and powerful adversaries. The season featured a strong ensemble cast including Sakshi Tanwar, Sudhanshu Pandey, Surveen Chawla, Ashish Vidyarthi, Sikandar Kher, Anita Raj, Neil Bhoopalam, and Angad Bedi.