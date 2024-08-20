 Angry Young Men: Salim Khan Recalls Paying ₹55 Rent For House On Mumbai's Marine Drive
Angry Young Men: Salim Khan Recalls Paying ₹55 Rent For House On Mumbai's Marine Drive

Recalling his early life in Indore, Salim Khan said that it was a 'comfortable' one but because he wanted to make it big in films, he decided to 'struggle'

Updated: Tuesday, August 20, 2024, 09:22 AM IST
Bollywood screenwriter Salim Khan, who recently appeared in the docu-series, Angry Young Men, recalled how it was tough moving to Mumbai to pursue his dreams and how he eventually made it big in the city. Khan also revealed that his first place of residence in Mumbai was a house near Marine Drive.

In one of the episodes of Angry Young Men, Khan revealed that he lived at the Marina Guest House on Marine Drive, and would pay Rs 55 as rent for half a room. "My first ambition was to rent the entire room for Rs 110, but that wish was never fulfilled," he rued.

Recalling his early life in Indore, Khan said that it was a 'comfortable' one but because he wanted to make it big in films, he decided to 'struggle' and thus he moved to Mumbai without taking a penny from his family.

Khan also recalled taking up odd jobs and gigs in the city to sustain as concerns about money and job security always loomed around him. "I needed the money so I accepted anything. I did cigarette ads, clothing ads, whatever came my way," he shared.

And it was during that phase that he realised his true potential was not in front of the cameras, but behind them. "I could explain a character to actors like Dilip Kumar or Amitabh Bachchan, but I couldn’t perform myself. I had the art of narration and conceiving, but I lacked the art of projection," he shared.

It was then that Khan decided to give up on acting, and instead, focus on honing his skills as a screenwriter, and that is where he eventually succeeded.

