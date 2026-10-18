Aneet Padda And Sara Arjun - The Hit Girls Of B-Town |

Every decade several standout faces enter B-town. While half don’t make it beyond the first two or three projects, the others are just there and then standing out from this crowd are the ones who win hearts unanimously. They make such brilliant career choices that they easily become the flavour of the future. Saiyaara star Aneet Kaur Padda and Dhurandhar gal Sara Arjun are two such actors, who were in the industry for a few years before lady luck shined on them. We believe they are easily going to be the top choice of filmmakers, actors, exhibitors and of course the audiences if they play their cards right.

Unconventional choices

Both Aneet and Sara chose projects where they had meaty roles. They greenlit projects backed by big names. They both did bit roles before bagging lead roles. While Sara began her career early on as a child artiste, Aneet began her acting career with a film called Salaam Venky (2022). However, not many know that Aneet had been bitten by the acting bug when she was a child too! She had participated in a play and fell in love with the craft. For more than a decade, Sara built a solid foundation starting as a prominent child artist. She then worked across different language films (Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam). Aneet on the other hand stuck to the Hindi film industry and rose to fame within just four years.

Not joining the herd

When Aneet rose to prominence during the Saiyaara craze, we distinctly remember Mohit Suri telling media houses, “One thing that was scary was that I wanted a young 20 to 22-year-old girl who had not done anything cosmetically to her face or body, and that's difficult to find in today's day and age. Can you imagine? I didn't think it would be that big a requirement. But it was.” Yes, mercifully Aneet retains her fresh, girl-next-door charm and natural acting style. As for Sara, the same can be said about her. Both have a natural appeal sans any cosmetic fillers and this rawness resonates with contemporary audiences.

Loyal fanbase

Both heroines have a vast and extremely loyal fan following. In today’s times, when social media ‘followers’ can be paid to increase the number of ‘likes’, etc., these two have managed to strike a chord with the real audience. Another plus for both is that neither belongs to a prominent film family. While Sara’s father Raj Arjun is an actor, he wasn’t a superstar and since not many are aware of this, it perhaps doesn’t qualify her as a “nepo kid”. Aneet is what one can call a complete “outsider”. For the majority of viewers who have outright rejected several star kids, these two don’t have that baggage.

Age is on their side

Let’s face it, the world of glamour demands younger heroines opposite heroes. With both being in their early 20s, and having decent acting chops, which will only keep getting better with time, they will surely be considered by filmmakers.

Alizeh and Aafiya: The ‘nepo kids’

On the other hand we have two girls coming from film families Alizeh Agnihotri, who is Salman Khan’s sister Alivra’s daughter. Her father Atul Agnihotri was an actor too in the 90s. She made her acting debut in Farrey (2023). As per reports, she has signed Vikas Bahl’s next untitled directorial venture. Aafiya Sayed comes from the prominent Nadiadwala family. She is Sajid Nadiadwala’s sister Afeefa Nadiadwala Sayed’s daughter and recently made her Bollywood debut with the box office dud Prem Keetanu. While the film bombed, the newbie was praised for her efforts. Now, we hear, she bagged two big South Indian projects.

While it is too early to predict anything for these two, they do seem to be slowly making a mark of their own. However, only time will tell.