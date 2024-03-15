Anatomy Of A Fall OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Oscar-Nominated Film

Justine Triet's film Anatomy of a Fall premiered at the 2023 edition of the Cannes Film Festival and won the highest prize of Cannes, the Palme d'Or and the Palm Dog Award. The movie had released theatrically on February 2, 2024.

Now, the film will stream on an OTT platform in March 2024.

Where to watch Anatomy of a Fall

The film has received a positive response from critics and even won two Golden Globe awards, five nominations for the Academy Awards and one BAFTA Award. Anatomy of a Fall will beging streaming from March 22, 2024 onwards on Hulu and Disney Plus Hotstar.

Plot

The story of Anatomy of a Fall is about how a woman is suspected of her husband's murder after her 11-year-old blind son found his body. Later, the police investigate and try to find out what happened that fateful day in the mountains.

Cast

The film's cast includes Sandra Hüller, Sophie Fillières, Anne Rotger, Camille Rutherford, Saadia Bentaïeb, Swann Arlaud, Milo Machado-Graner, Jehnny Beth, Samuel Theis, and Antoine Reinartz, among others.

All about Anatomy of a Fall

The film was directed by Justine Triet and written by Arthur Harani with Justine Triet. It is produced by Marie-Ange Luciani and David Thrion under the banner of Les Films Pelléas and Les Films de Pierre production house. Simon Beaufils was the cinematographer, while Laurent Sénéchal edited the film.

Anatomy of a Fall grossed $5.1 million in the United States alone and it has collected $32.6 million worldwide. The film premiered in more than 379 theaters in France and became the third French Palme d'Or winner to cross the one million admissions mark in France.