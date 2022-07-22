Ananya Panday gushes, 'Vijay Deverakonda is very hot!'

Pic: Instagram/ananyapanday

Ananya Panday will soon be seen opposite South star Vijay Deverakonda in the pan-India film Liger. Directed by Puri Jagannadh, the film will hit screens on August 25. It is produced by Karan Johar, Charmme Kaur, Apoorva Mehta and Hiroo Yash Johar under the banners of Puri Connects and Dharma Productions. The actress is super excited about her appearance in the film, and its trailer has already created a frenzy amongst fans across India.

Ananya, who recently visited Hyderabad for the grand trailer launch of her first pan-India film, Liger, was shocked to see the response of the fans. “It felt like I am getting married since people were showering flowers on me, and I was wearing a saree, so it was amazing. And, since Liger is my first pan-India film, I have become Ananya ‘Pan’day (laughs).

She adds, “I have grown up watching such masala entertainers and always wanted to be a part of them. I am glad that I am doing it with director Puri sir and Vijay. They are the best team I could possibly ask for. Producer Charmee Kaur has been my guiding light throughout, and I would like to thank Karan (Johar) for believing in me.”

At the trailer launch held in Mumbai, when we asked Ananya if she could tell us about her new talent since her video of her tongue touching her nose went viral, she reveals, “I only have that much talent and nothing more.”

Ananya also talks about her reaction when she saw Vijay’s chiselled body for the first time. “I was like damn! He is very hot, but he is very cheesy,” she gushes.

She refers to him in the context of the latest episode of Koffee With Karan season 7, where Sara Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor shared the couch and exchanged funny notes on Vijay.