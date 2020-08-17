Ana de Armas gifts Ben Affleck a new motorcycle with matching helmets for his 48th birthday

Cuban-Spanish actor Ana de Armas gifted Ben Affleck a motorcycle on his 48th birthday and treated fans with a loveable monochromatic selfie.

According to People Magazine, the 32-year-old 'Knives Out' actor, gifted her boyfriend a new BMW motorcycle. It was specially built from scratch for Affleck by WYLD Garage Co. She also surprised him with his and her matching helmets.

Wearing matching green helmets atop the similarly coloured vehicle, de Armas wore a light blue dress and a pair of white sneakers as Affleck sported a simple white button-down shirt alongside a pair of grey-coloured pants.

As Affleck turned 48 on August 15, his castmate-turned-quarantine partner Ana de Armas posted a post-birthday celebration selfie on Instagram. In the monochromatic photo, shared over the weekend, Ben grinned as he stood behind de Armas. The pair was seen smiling cheek to cheek in the rare loved-up snap.

The' Deep Water' costars were spotted riding the new motorcycle together in Pacific Palisades, California, as de Armas was seen throwing her hands up in the fresh air.

Since early March, the duo has been romantically linked when they were seen on a trip to her native Cuba. Previously, Affleck and de Armas met for the first time while filming their thriller in New Orleans.

De Armas later confirmed their relationship on Instagram in April when she shared photos of them spending time together for her 32nd birthday.