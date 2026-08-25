'An Opportunity Well Squeezed': Nora Fatehi Alleges Influencers Were 'Paid' To Troll Her Over 'Sarke Chunar Teri Sarke' Song Controversy

Nora Fatehi Alleges Influencers Were 'Paid' To Troll Her Over 'Sarke Chunar Teri Sarke' Controversy |

Bollywood actress Nora Fatehi has addressed the backlash surrounding “Sarke Chunar Teri Sarke” from KD: The Devil. The actress claimed that she had previously shared a video explaining her side of the controversy, but people continued to question her version of events. Speaking about the media coverage, Nora said, “The way the media was talking about it, the mainstream media and your anchors, how they spoke like ‘Ew’. You don't speak like that about things that matter in the country.”

Nora Fatehi Claims Influencers Were ‘Hired’ To Troll Her

In an interview with Sheen Gurrib, Nora spoke about developing a thick skin against criticism. Recalling the backlash she faced over the South Indian song and the wave of influencers discussing her, the actress alleged that the reaction appeared coordinated. She said, “This script of every influencer talking about this and saying the same thing, I already know who hired you, when, and how much they paid.” Nora further claimed that trolling her was “an opportunity well squeezed by whoever it was behind that.”

Nora added that she had already learnt how to process hate and recognise how her body reacts to overwhelming criticism. She said it was important not to live in fear or panic. Recalling the Sarke Chunar Teri Sarke controversy, Nora explained that she was shooting for three days straight at the time and initially had no idea how far the backlash had spread.

The actress recalled getting access to the internet at another location and being shocked by the reaction. Nora said, “This other location, we had a little bit of internet and I'm just like, ‘Woah, everyone is freaking out.’ So let me put out a video to calm everyone down because there are too many narratives going on which are wrong.”

Nora said she posted the video to present her side and clarify what had actually happened. However, she claimed that even after explaining herself, she did not receive any grace from the audience.

Nora Fatehi Says People Still Called Her A ‘Liar’

Talking about the response to her video, Nora said, “I told the truth. I said I don't know where it came from, I didn't shoot for this song. I gave all the details. I am the most articulate person out there. But there were still people in the comments who said, ‘She's lying.’”

The actress also pointed out that the full song had not even been released at the time and that some of the content circulating online consisted of clips and AI-generated snippets. She added, “Songs like these get produced every day. It is what it is. I am not saying that this is good and you should continue that, but this is fact.”

Nora Fatehi Questions ‘What’s The Problem With Me?’

Nora also criticised sections of the mainstream media for discussing her personal life with what she described as excessive intensity instead of focusing on issues she believes deserve attention. She claimed that some people even went as far as saying, “We want her out of the country.”

Reacting to that, Nora said, “I'm just like, ‘Oh, you were just waiting for a moment.’” She added, “Which speaks volumes because now let's talk about what problem you have with me. Because I'm minding my own business, I'm not taking anybody's job. I'm not really competition. So what's the problem?”