Amruta Khanvilkar & Himanshu Malhotra Living Separately For 1.5 Years, But Say 'We Are Still Married'

Actors Amruta Khanvilkar and Himanshu Malhotra have reportedly been living separately for the past one and a half years. However, despite residing under different roofs, the couple has not initiated any legal separation or divorce proceedings.

According to a report in ETimes, source close to the actors stated that the decision to live separately was a practical one and was influenced by multiple personal and professional factors rather than a breakdown of their relationship.

The source said, "Amruta and Himanshu have been living separately for the past year and a half, but there has been no conversation about a legal separation or divorce. They continue to share a warm friendship and remain in regular touch, discussing both personal matters and work. Their decision to live separately stemmed from a combination of factors, including financial considerations, differing career priorities and responsibilities towards their respective families."

"Given these circumstances, they felt it was more practical to move into separate homes for the time being. As things stand, they are taking time to figure out what works best for them. Whether they eventually reconcile under one roof or decide to part ways legally is something only they can determine with time," the source added.

Both actors chose not to elaborate on their personal lives but they made it clear that they are still together legally. "We are still married. Beyond that, we do not wish to comment on our personal lives," the actors said.

It mat be mentioned that the actors don't follow each other on Instagram.

Amruta and Himanshu first met on the sets of India's Best Cinestars Ki Khoj in 2004 and eventually fell in love. After dating for several years, they tied the knot in January 2015.

The couple later participated in Nach Baliye 7 and emerged as the winners, becoming one of television's most-loved celebrity pairs.

On the professional front, Amruta is a popular face in the Marathi film industry, with films including Arjun, Saade Maade Teen, Aayna Ka Bayna and Baji. She has also appeared in Hindi films such as Phoonk, Himmatwala and Raazi.

Himanshu, on the other hand, is known for television shows including Bhagonwali - Baante Apni Taqdeer, Love Marriage Ya Arranged Marriage and Chikoo Ki Mummy Durr Kei. His film credits include Wajah Tum Ho, Shershaah and Kesari Veer.