Amrita Rao’s Sister Preetika Rao Gets Married In Bengaluru, Hides Husband’s Face In Wedding Photos; Sri Sri Ravi Shankar Attends Ceremony

Bollywood actress Amrita Rao's sister and popular television actress Preetika Rao is now married. She didn't reveal when she tied the knot, but shared pictures from the wedding that took place at the Art of Living venue in Bengaluru. Preetika's wedding was attended by Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, and in the pictures, she has hidden her husband's face. So, it is not yet known who her husband is.

The Beintehaa actress wrote, "With the blessings of my Gurudev Sri Sri Ravishankar ji @gurudev , my beloved parents, sister Amrita, relatives and friends, I got married at the beautiful and serene Art Of Living venue in Bengaluru... Gurudev personally graced my wedding and showered his blessings, which was truly the highlight for me ! I am now married into a traditional Tam-Brahm family where the culture is so similar to my Mangalorean roots in Karnataka - Ancient and Precious! (sic)."

Preetika further wrote that she has shared very selective photos as she feels that it is too personal and sacred to share them with the world.

Preetika Rao on her spiritual journey

The actress further wrote that she started her spiritual podcasts with Sri Sri Ravi Shankar three years ago. Recently, the Ministry of Culture honoured her with a Letter of Appreciation for Trending Vedic Astrology Podcasts.

She called the honour and marriage her two milestones this year. "A Big Thank You to all my supporters, well wishers and those who genuinely share my happiness 😊 🙏 Seeking your Love and Blessings Always 😊 🙏 Lots Of Love (sic)," the actress concluded.

Preetika's fans are very happy about her wedding, and they are congratulating her on Instagram.

Preetika Rao's shows

Preetika rose to fame with her first show, Beintehaa, which starred Harshad Arora opposite her. She was later seen in a show called Love Ka Hai Intezaar.