Amitav Ghosh's magnum opus 'Ibis Trilogy' to be adapted into a series by Shekhar Kapur

Amitav Ghosh's 'Ibis trilogy' deals with the trade of opium between India, Britain and China, and is a three-part book which is by far one of the most superlative pieces of English writing by an Indian. The magnum opus is now being adapted by the ace director Shekhar Kapur as a series and fans can't keep calm!

Taking to his Twitter, actor Kabir Bedi revealed the news for the audience. He said that the series would be written by the famous scriptwriter of the 'Vikings', Michael Hirst and directed by Shekhar.