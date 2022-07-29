Amitabh Bachchan sends good wishes to Adnan Sami for his latest song 'Alvida'

Adnan Sami’s recently released song 'Alvida' has already become the talk of the town. The song is winning hearts since it released and fans and celebrities alike are showering him with praises.

The latest one to join the praise bandwagon is none other than the megastar Amitabh Bachchan. He had earlier collaborated with Adnan Sami for the popular track 'Lift Kara De' and their relationship still stands strong.

Big B shared the musiv video on his official Twitter account and sent his good wishes to Adnan. He tweeted, “T 4360 - All good wishes."

T 4360 - All good wishes .. https://t.co/Dh7fhWA3xQ — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) July 29, 2022

'Alvida' is a vibrant track which will have you grooving in no time, with catchy lyrics and Adnan's signature hand gestures.

'Alvida' is a song which grabs your attention and is characterised with that classic Adnan Sami feel that we are sure was missed for quite sometime now. The song is a visual treat and instantly strikes a chord with you with Adnan himself acting in it alongside the beautiful, Sarah Khatri.