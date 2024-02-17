Amitabh Bachchan Celebrates 55 Years In Hindi Film Industry With His AI Images

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan is celebrating 55 years in the Hindi film industry. The renowned actor has mesmerised audiences with his cinematic style and captivating aura ever since he made his acting debut in 1969.

On Saturday, Amitabh took to his official X account and wrote, "T 4924 - 55 years in the wondrous world of Cinema .. and AI gives me its interpretation .. a presentation by Ef B .. self-made."

Big B dropped AI-generated photos of himself that showcased a camera lens as his eye and film reels sprouted from his head.

T 4924 - 55 years in the wondrous world of Cinema .. and AI , gives me its interpretation ❤️ ..

a presentation by Ef B .. self made 🙏 pic.twitter.com/uQbyf8EjE8 — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) February 16, 2024

Notably, Amitabh Bachchan made his cinematic debut in 1969, as a voice narrator for Mrinal Sen's National Award-winning film 'Bhuvan Shome' (1969). His debut acting job was as one of seven protagonists in the 1969 film 'Saat Hindustani,' directed by Khwaja Ahmad Abbas and starring Utpal Dutt, Anwar Ali, Madhu, and Jalal Agha.

Amitabh gained popularity in the 1970s and 1980s with his roles in a series of successful Bollywood films, many of which are now considered classics.

Some of his most notable films include 'Sholay,' 'Deewar,' 'Zanjeer, 'Amar Akbar Anthony,' 'Don,' and 'Shahenshah.' His deep baritone voice and commanding screen presence contributed to his unique appeal.

He has received numerous awards for his contributions to Indian cinema, including the National Film Award for Best Actor and several Filmfare Awards. Big B will be next seen in the sci-fi action thriller film 'Kalki 2898 AD' alongside Deepika Padukone and Prabhas.

He also has a courtroom drama film 'Section 84' in his kitty.