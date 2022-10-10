Amitabh Bachchan birthday special: Divya Dutta, Vishnu Manchu, Preeti Jhangiani and others wish the megastar

Pic: Instagram/amitabhbachchan

Divya Dutta:

“For me Mr. Bachchan is the biggest institution one can have in the world of movies. One of the reasons why I am in this industry is because I saw this amazing gentleman on the big screen singing, ‘Mere paas aao mere doston’ and I wanted to be a part of the big screen where he belonged. I recently went to see his retro films starting with Mili (1975) and Don (1978) and the whistles and everyone knowing his dialogues even before he mouthed them shows the love that the world has for him. When I did my first film with him, I realised how observant, sensitive and passionate he is about his work. The way he treats his co-actors with so much respect and personal warmth… I still can’t believe the first call I got from him for a personal invite to his birthday party and I just stood up straight in attention and pinched myself. Going to his Diwali parties was regular. I felt very fortunate that I was there. He has been so generous to me, be it launching my first book, giving the foreword for my second one or just wishing me and his film family on every birthday. He has supreme talent. I feel fortunate that I belong in his time and I’ve had the greatest honour of having known him, worked with him and having watched his movies. I love you Mr. Bachchan and a very very happy birthday to you!”

Preeti Jhangiani:

“I always remember Mr. Bachchan as being a very jovial person, always cracking jokes and in a good mood. I remember we were shooting for Mohabbatein at Film City and it was really cold. He had a beautiful shawl which he offered me. I was very shy and I was like, ‘No, I won’t take it’. Then Yash Chopraji told me that I was crazy because I didn’t take the shawl. I remember him being kind and loving. I never felt that I was working with a megastar. One thing I learned from him was his command over English and Hindi languages. I also learned from him the importance of being on time. He was always the first one on set. He used to chat with everyone from spot boy to the director in the same manner as he's so humble and down-to-earth. He is very young at heart.”

Malvika Raaj:

“I have had the honour to share screen space with Bachchan sir in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham (2001) and even as a kid, I was mesmerised with his grace and elegance. I remember a day in Oxford (the Raichand exterior house) the cast was chilling in one of the rooms and there were a lot of people coming and clicking pictures with him and he was so interactive with all his fans, so grounded. There’s always so much to learn from him. He’s a legend when it comes to his craft and just watching his movies and the way he speaks, especially his fluency with Hindi is till today unmatched. I think he’s one of the few people who I get starstruck looking at.”

Vishnu Manchu:

“I met him when I was a kid while my father (Mohan Babu) met him. He is a legend and his aura is different. Probably for this generation and even for my father’s generation they all look up to him as a legend. He is turning 80 and I am not even half his age. But the energy he has and the path he has taken, the ups and downs, we don’t have to look at inspiration very far, we just have to look at people like him to get inspired. He is an inspiration to a lot of people. I also met him when I was in college. During my first film, he had come down to release his father’s (Harivansh Rai Bachchan) poems in Telugu. The irony was I was the guest of honour. To be sitting on the same stage I don’t know what I was other than just being my father's son and being an upcoming actor. I didn’t have an identity of my own then.”

Shiamak Davar:

“When Amitabh Bachchan walks in, everyone is intimidated, but after five seconds of his warmth, everyone’s in love with him. Over the years, I’ve had the opportunity to work with him in several movies like Bunty Aur Babli (2005), and Black (2005), as well as shows, and stage performances. Amitabh Bachchan is a legend because his sense of professionalism is outstanding. He is always punctual. When he comes in, he gives his 1000 per cent. There was an instance where I said, ‘Sir, I have to choreograph you. So anytime you are free, I will be available’. He said, ‘No dear, anytime you are free I’ll be available’. With this level of stardom, anyone saying this is so phenomenal and so accommodating. Another instance is when Amitabh came in 10 minutes late for a shoot. I got a call saying, ‘I’m 10 minutes away please excuse me I’m late’. Nowadays, these youngsters come late, and no one says anything or no one does anything. I recently did a performance with him to pay tribute to the martyrs of 26/11 at the Gateway of India, and my God! The way he recited his poetry… He has a gift… He’d know where to go and what to do when I directed and choreographed him. I don’t think that anybody will come to his level unless they’re as dedicated, humble, and compassionate as he is. He's 80 and still working. I want to be like that as well.”

Anand Pandit:

“Like everyone else in my generation, I grew up immersed in the big screen, but I did not imagine that Amitabh Bachchan would transcend my generation and the next and become an eternal icon. Meeting him was on my bucket list when I first came to Mumbai. I met him around 15 years ago. When I found myself face-to-face with him, there was joy, trepidation, awe, and a hint of magic. I still get goosebumps thinking about it. The thing about Amitji is that he does not try to impress anyone and yet his majestic charisma creates this aura around him that just overwhelms people. He is a man of few words and that is his superpower. He doesn't waste his energy on small talk. He has laser focus and he makes the most of every moment of every day of his life. He has a delightful sense of humour, is a great linguist, and is a wonderful team player on the sets. Every young filmmaker wants to work with him and it is getting tough for me to envision any new project without him.”

Dalip Tahil:

“His efficiency and work ethic, including his habit of being punctual is absolutely fantastic and exemplary. But along with that, everything else also was something to learn from and to imbibe. I’m grateful that I had the opportunity to work with him in the early part of my career. I did films like Shakti (1982), Aakhree Raasta (1986) and Ajooba (1990) with him. That was a real honour. I would like to wish him a very happy birthday and many more to come. I wish him good health and happiness.”

K.C. Bokadia:

“On Amitabh Bachchan’s birthday, one can witness a wave of happiness not just in India but across the world. I did two films with Amitabh… Aaj Ka Arjun (1990) and Lal Baadshah (1999). He is such a visionary that when he signed Aaj Ka Arjun, he told me that it was the first film he was coming on board without knowing the story or the director. He did so only to keep my respect for which I am extremely grateful. The film marked my debut as a director and was a success. Besides films, my wife and I are big fans of Kaun Banega Crorepati. The craze is not about the show but the fact that knowledge is being imparted through him which remains in people’s minds and hearts forever. He is a very sincere and dedicated actor, and as he turns 80, I simply pray for his long life.”