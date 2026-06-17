Amid Don 3 Controversy, Farhan Akhtar Discussing Massive Period Drama With Salman Khan: Report

Salman Khan To Team Up With Farhan Akhtar? | Instagram

Salman Khan currently has two films that have been officially announced, Maatrubhumi and Vamshi Paidipally's next. While the former is ready for release, it is not yet known when it will hit the big screens. Meanwhile, Vamshi's movie, which also stars Nayanthara, is currently in production, and the film will release on Eid 2027.

There have been reports of Salman doing a film with Raj & DK, and now, according to a report in Pinkvilla, the actor is in talks with Farhan Akhtar for a massive period drama. A source told the portal, "Salman Khan and Farhan Akhtar have been meeting regularly over the last month and discussing a potential collaboration. Salman has loved what he has heard so far and has shown keen interest in the project. The talks are still at an early stage and have not yet reached the paperwork phase, but both sides are excited about the possibility of coming together for the first time."

The source added that it is a massive period action drama, and the idea is to make it a two-part film.

Well, if this report turns out to be true, it will surely be quite exciting to watch Salman in a period drama.

Salman Khan's Upcoming Films

So, for now, including the reported film, Salman will be seen in an Army-based patriotic film (Maatrubhumi), Vamshi Paidipally's action drama, Raj & DK's superhero comedy film, and Farhan Akhtar's massive period action movie.

Clearly, the superstar has a variety of films lined up.

Salman Khan's Bald Look

Salman was recently spotted at the 25 years of Aamir Khan Productions celebration, and the actor's bald look had grabbed everyone's attention. Fans started wondering whether it is his look for Vamshi's upcoming movie.

Don 3 Controversy

Meanwhile, Farhan has been making headlines because of the Don 3 controversy, which has been going on after Ranveer Singh's exit from the movie.