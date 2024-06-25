Aly Goni Buys Swanky New Land Rover Worth More Than ₹1 Crore

Aly Goni, who rose to fame with his stint in Star Plus' Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, has been one of the most renowned faces of television. The actor, who is also known for his social media presence, his youtube vlogs and more recently took to his Instagram handle to share a good news with all his fans.

Aly took to his Instagram handle to share with all his fans about his new milestone. The Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actor shared a series of pictures where he was seen posing with his new luxury car. Well, for the uninformed, Aly has bought for himself a Land Rover Defender 110 and this car costs a whopping rupees 1 crore and more. The price range, depending upon the model of the car starts from rupees 97 lakhs and goes up to 2.5 crores.

As soon as the actor shared these pictures, his friends from the fraternity dropped in congratulatory messages. While Jasmin Bhasin shared a video of Aly unveiling the car, Rahul Vaidya, Arjit Taneja, Yuvika Chaudhary and others congratulated the Yeh Hai Mohhabatein star for his new milestone. Fans of the actor too were seen congratulating him for achieving this milestone.

On the work front, Aly is currently seen in Colors Tv's cooking reality show Laughter Chef where he is paired with Karan Kundrra. The show has also gone ahead to be one of the most loved shows on the channel and had recently entered the top 10 race too.