'Always A Thrill To Be In India': Christopher Nolan, Tom Holland & Matt Damon Attend The Odyssey's Mumbai Premiere- Watch Videos

Christopher Nolan, Tom Holland & Matt Damon Attend The Odyssey's Mumbai Premiere | Pic by Ashwini Sawant/FPJ

Days ahead of its worldwide theatrical release on July 17, Christopher Nolan's much-anticipated The Odyssey had a grand India premiere in Mumbai, turning the city into a global hotspot for cinema lovers. Marking Nolan's first-ever film premiere in India, the star-studded event saw the Oscar-winning filmmaker joined by lead actors Tom Holland and Matt Damon, who interacted with the audience and celebrated the film with fans, making it a landmark evening for Indian cinephiles.

Talking about being in Mumbai, Nolan said, "This is not the first time I have been in Mumbai but it is the first time I have had chance to launch a film here," as per Free Press Journal. He further told the Indian audience they were "one among the firsts" to watch the film, before adding, "Thankyou for welcoming us. It is always a thrill to be in India."

Nolan also revealed that he has had the opportunity to shoot in India twice-once in Jodhpur and once in Mumbai. "Every time we come here, it's very very special," he said. He then asked the audience how they liked The Odyssey, prompting loud cheers across the auditorium.

Tom Holland, meanwhile, thanked Indian fans for "always welcoming with the open hands." He added, "I think no one brings the energy for movie theater like you do here in India." He added, "I can not wait this movie to be seen by all of you."

Meanwhile, Matt Damon called the Indian audience the film's first "real audience," explaining that those who had watched The Odyssey earlier were only friends and family. "This is the first real audience we have been in front of that's seen the film," he said. Expressing his gratitude, Matt added, "It means a world to us that you (addressing to the audience) that you really liked it." He further said that the film was the result of the hard work of "thousands and thousands of people" and thanked the audience for their overwhelming response. The actor also expressed his excitement for The Odyssey's theatrical release on July 17.