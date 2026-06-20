Alpha Makers Unveil Sharvari's Character Poster; Netizens React Hilariously & Connect It To A Political Party

Alpha Poster |

YRF's Alpha is undoubtedly one of the most-awaited films of the year. The movie stars Alia Bhatt, Sharvari, Bobby Deol, and Anil Kapoor in the lead roles. The teaser and the trailer have received a mixed response from netizens, and on Saturday, the makers unveiled character posters of the actors.

While the posters of all four characters have been released, Sharvari's poster has grabbed everyone's attention because of a tattoo near her shoulder. The poster shows that Sharvari has a tattoo of a cycle near her shoulder, and netizens have hilariously reacted to it, connecting it to a political party.

In my αlpha moment 😎#Alpha releasing in cinemas worldwide from 3rd July!

Watch the trailer now - https://t.co/qIoXoqNq7R pic.twitter.com/vTVSVyMloT — Yash Raj Films (@yrf) June 20, 2026

Netizens React To Sharvari's Alpha Poster

Reacting to the poster, an X user wrote, "Is Sharvari a Samajwadi supporter in Alpha or what (sic)." Another netizen tweeted, "Not gonna lie, this poster is kinda disappointing. AI vibes are way too obvious, bhaii. It doesn’t even feel like a proper cinematic poster bc shakal hi almost badal di (sic)."

One more X user wrote, "They gave her the worst possible poster. I wonder if trollers calling Alia insecure is actually true? (sic)." Check out the tweets below...

Even on Reddit, Sharvari's poster has become a topic of discussion. Check out the comments below...

Alpha Release Date

Alpha underwent multiple changes when it came to its release date. The film was supposed to release last year but was postponed to April 2026. Later, the film was delayed once again and was supposed to hit the big screens on July 10, 2026.

But it has now been preponed by a week and will release on July 3, 2026.

First Female-led YRF Spy Universe film

Alpha is the first female-led YRF Spy Universe movie. The last two films of the Spy Universe, Tiger 3 and War 2, failed to make a strong mark at the box office. So, it will be interesting to see what response Alpha will get.