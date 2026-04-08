Allu Arjun Birthday: Raaka Star Waves At Fans Outside His House In Hyderabad; Crowd Goes Berserk - Watch Video

Allu Arjun Birthday | Instagram

One of the biggest pan-India stars, Allu Arjun, celebrates his 44th birthday today (April 8). Like every year, fans of the actor gathered outside his house in Hyderabad to wish him. On Tuesday night and also on Wednesday, the Pushpa star came outside his house to wave at the fans.

As soon as the actor came out, the crowd went berserk. The fans started cheering and wishing him, and the videos of the same have gone viral on social media. Check out the videos below...

Raaka First Look

While it is Allu Arjun's birthday, his fans got a gift, as the title and the first look of his next film with Atlee were revealed. The movie is titled Raaka, and the first look poster is quite mysterious.

While sharing the poster, Atlee tweeted, "#Raaka isn’t just a film… it’s a part of me I’ve carried for years. For 18 years, I held on to one idea, never letting it fade. It tested me, shaped me, and stayed with me through everything. And honestly… this is just the beginning #HappyBirthdayAlluArjun sir (sic)." Check out the post below...

#Raaka isn’t just a film… it’s a part of me I’ve carried for years. For 18 years, I held on to one idea, never letting it fade.



It tested me, shaped me, and stayed with me through everything. And honestly… this is just the beginning#HappyBirthdayAlluArjun sir@alluarjun… pic.twitter.com/UuKdpJRChs — atlee (@Atlee_dir) April 8, 2026

Raaka also stars Deepika Padukone in the lead role, and reportedly Rashmika Mandanna, Janhvi Kapoor, and Mrunal Thakur will also be seen playing pivotal roles. However, there's no official announcement about Rahmika, Janhvi, and Mrunal's casting.

Raaka Release Date

While the makers have not yet officially announced the release date, according to reports, Raaka will release in 2027. It is a Telugu film, but the movie will be dubbed and released in various languages like Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada.

Allu Arjun Upcoming Movies

Apart from Raaka, Allu Arjun has Lokesh Kanagaraj's next film lined up. The filmmaker also wished Arjun and wrote, "Wishing my hero @alluarjun sir a very happy birthday 🤗❤️ Super excited about the #AA23 #LK7 journey ahead with you sir ❤️ Can’t wait to go on floors and make it an unforgettable one for both of us (sic)."

Wishing my hero @alluarjun sir a very happy birthday 🤗❤️



Super excited about the #AA23 #LK7 journey ahead with you sir ❤️



Can’t wait to go on floors and make it an unforgettable one for both of us 🔥 pic.twitter.com/6qOurAwdFu — Lokesh Kanagaraj (@Dir_Lokesh) April 8, 2026

Fans of Allu Arjun are very excited about both movies.