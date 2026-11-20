Producer-distributor and father of actor Allu Arjun attended a screening of Aakasamlo Oka Tara at his Allu Cinemas theatres in Hyderabad on Friday, however, he ended up addressing a ticketing issue at after moviegoers approached him with complaints. Several videos of the interaction have since surfaced on social media.

According to the now-viral videos, Aravind was leaving the theatre when a man approached him and complained about not being able to book Dolby tickets. When Aravind asked about the issue, other moviegoers present there also raised concerns over the theatre's ticketing system.

Allu Aravind Calls Team After Moviegoers Raise Ticketing Concerns

Producer Allu Aravind addressed ticket booking issues at Allu Cinemas, assuring moviegoers that problems related to seat selection and reservations will be resolved. #AlluAravind #AlluCinemas #TicketBookingIssues #Tollywood #CinemaUpdates https://t.co/LhghUHCkCA — Telangana Ahead (@telanganaahead) November 20, 2026

The people complained that tickets for major releases were being blocked until a few minutes before the screenings. They claimed that all seats, except those in the bottom four rows, were kept unavailable to the public and released only if they remained unbooked shortly before the show.

Taking the complaints seriously, Aravind immediately took out his phone and said, “Wait, let me call my staff.” He then appeared to video-call his team and pointed the camera towards the people who had approached him so they could explain their concerns directly.

When some of them hesitated to speak, the producer encouraged them, saying, “No, please tell us what the issue is.”

After hearing their complaints, Aravind assured them that he would look into the matter. He said, “I will take control of this. Except for two rows, I will ask them to release it all to the public.”

While some videos do not specify which Allu Cinemas property was involved, an X (formerly known as Twitter) user who witnessed the interaction shared a post, writing, “Expressed our angst on @AlluCinemas to Allu Aravind. #AkasamLoOkaTara.”

Allu Aravind's Recent And Upcoming Projects

Ulaganayagan Kamal Haasan gives the first clap to Rashmika Mandanna for the much-awaited pan-India biopic on Bharat Ratna M.S. Subbulakshmi Amma, directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri and produced by Allu Aravind, Rockline Venkatesh & Bunny Vas. Music by Anirudh Ravichander. #MSBiopic @iamRashmika @gowtam19 @anirudhofficial @GeethaArts @RocklineEnt @BunnyVasWorks #AlluAravind @TheBunnyVas @RLVenkatesh — Ashwani kumar (@BorntobeAshwani) September 17, 2026

On the production front, Aravind backed films like Thandel, Single and The Girlfriend last year. His first release this year is Aakasamlo Oka Tara, directed by Pavan Sadineni. Starring Dulquer Salmaan and Satvika Veeravalli, the film hit theatres on November 20. It clashed at the box office with OM, starring Dhanush, Mammootty and Sai Pallavi.

Aravind's next major project is MS: A On-screen Legacy, a biopic on legendary singer MS Subbulakshmi. Directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, the film features Rashmika Mandanna in the lead role.

Reportedly, the biopic has also received approval from MS Subbulakshmi's family.