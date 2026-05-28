'Allah Doesn't Need Flesh Or Blood': Sara Khan Speaks Against Goat Sacrifice On Bakri Eid 2026, Urges Kindness & Mercy - VIDEO

Television actress Sara Khan marked Bakri Eid 2026 by sharing a message about the spiritual meaning of Eid-ul-Adha and speaking against animal sacrifice. Taking to Instagram on Thursday (May 28), Sara posted a video highlighting what she believes is the true essence of the festival. Through the video, the actress stressed that Eid-ul-Adha is not merely about celebrations or rituals, but about faith, compassion, and surrender.

The text in her video read, "Eid-ul-Adha is not just about celebration, clothes, food, or rituals. It is a reminder of the deepest form of faith. The story of Prophet Ibrahim (AS) teaches us complete trust in Allah, sincerity of intention, purity of heart, and the courage to surrender what we love most for the sake of the Divine."

Her message further read, "The story of Prophet Ibrahim (AS) teaches us complete trust in Allah, sincerity of intention, purity of heart, and the courage to surrender what we love most for the sake of the Divine. Allah does not need flesh or blood. Allah sees our taqwa, our intention, our compassion, and our obedience."

Concluding her note, Sara encouraged people to celebrate Eid with empathy and generosity instead of focusing only on sacrifice. She wrote, "This Eid, may we remember that the heart of Qurbani is mercy, charity, gratitude, and sharing with those who need it most. May we celebrate with kindness, feed the hungry, protect the helpless, and become softer, better humans. Eid Mubarak. May our sacrifice be our ego, and may our reward be a cleaner heart."

Sara had previously made headlines in 2025 after announcing her marriage to actor Krish Pathak. The couple tied the knot in a court wedding, and Sara shared pictures from the ceremony on October 8.

While several fans and industry colleagues congratulated the newlyweds, a section of social media users criticised the actress for marrying a Hindu man. Some Muslim netizens claimed that such a marriage is not permitted in Islam. However, Sara chose not to respond to the trolling or backlash.

Known for popular television shows like Sapna Babul Ka... Bidaai and Bigg Boss 4, Sara was earlier married to actor Ali Merchant. The former couple separated in 2011, just a year after their marriage.