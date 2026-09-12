Alia Bhatt's Bodyguard Pushes Fan As He Tries To Click Selfie With Actress; Video Goes Viral - Watch

Alia Bhatt's Bodyguard Pushes Fan | Instagram

Actress Alia Bhatt on Friday attended the trailer launch event of her production venture Don't Be Shy, which will premiere on Amazon Prime Video. After the event, while she was leaving the venue, fans gathered around her, and they tried to click pictures with her. While Alia calmly posed with fans, a video has gone viral on social media, in which her bodyguard is seen pushing one of the fans who is trying to click a selfie.

The bodyguard pushed the fan once, and later, when he tried to click a selfie again, the bodyguard again moved him away from Alia. Watch the video below...

Netizens React To Alia Bhatt's Bodyguard's Action

Well, netizens are quite upset with Alia's bodyguard pushing the fan. A netizen commented, "Jana hi kyu h pic itni zaroori h kya apni bezzati krane ke liye (sic)." Another Instagram user wrote, "Celebrity bhi fan base hei fan nhi toh celebrity kuch nhi (sic)."

One more netizen commented, "Why people arw obessedcto have photo with these called movie hero herione, why they need pic (sic)." Check out the comments below...

Well, we wonder what Alia has to say about her bodyguard pushing the fan. Usually, actors try to tell their bodyguards not to behave like this with their fans, but in the video, Alia doesn't react to it.

Alia Bhatt's Upcoming Movies

Alia's production venture Don't Be Shy is slated to premiere on September 25, 2026, on Amazon Prime Video. The trailer of the movie was launched on Friday, and it has received a decent response.

Meanwhile, when it comes to Alia's projects as an actor, she will next be seen in Love & War, which also stars Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal in the lead roles. The Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial is slated to hit the big screens in January 2027.