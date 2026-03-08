Alia Bhatt Receives Handmade Card From Daughter Raha & Ranbir Kapoor On Women's Day; See Photo

Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt marked International Women’s Day with a heartfelt and personal moment shared on social media. On Sunday (March 8), she took to her Instagram story to post a picture of a handmade card she received from her husband Ranbir Kapoor and their daughter Raha Kapoor.

The adorable card, seemingly made by little Raha with colourful pens and playful doodles, carried a sweet message for Alia. One side of the folded sheet read “To Mama,” decorated with a heart and star drawings, while the other side said, “Happy Women’s Day From Papa & Raha,” written in bright colours along with small musical notes and scribbles.

Sharing the touching gesture with her followers, Alia also added a thoughtful note reflecting on the significance of the day. Along with the image, she wrote, “A gentle reminder that perhaps the most beautiful thing we can teach our daughters is to know themselves, trust themselves, and celebrate who they are becoming ❤️.”

Alia and Ranbir, who welcomed their daughter Raha in November 2022, often share glimpses of their life as parents through social media and interviews. However, they have decided not to share photos and videos of Raha's face on social media.

Alia continues to stay busy on the professional front while balancing motherhood, frequently speaking about the joy and responsibility that comes with raising her daughter.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Alia and Ranbir will be seen together in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love And War. The film also stars Vicky Kaushal in the lead role. According to media reports, major shoot of the film is completed. While the details of Love & War have been kept heavily under the wraps, the film is reportedly set against the backdrop of war, with Ranbir and Vicky reportedly playing Indian Army officers, while Alia might play a cabaret dancer.

Alia and Ranbir will also share screen space in Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra 2.