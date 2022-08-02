Alia Bhatt on Darlings: 'The constant thought was whether people will like it'

The year 2022 has been a rollercoaster of sorts for Alia Bhatt. She welcomed the year with the release of the much-awaited Gangubai Kathiawadi, got married and is expecting her first child with Ranbir Kapoor. She then flew to the UK to shoot for her Hollywood debut, Heart of Stone, with Gal Gadot. And, currently, is busy with the promotions of her upcoming film, Darlings. Alia is not just acting in the film, but also taking on the role of a producer. Directed by Jasmeet K. Reen, the movie is set for a digital release on August 5. In an exclusive chat with The Free Press Journal, the actress talks about the challenges she faced as a producer and more. Excerpts from the interview:

You are making a debut as a producer with Darlings, what was the experience like?

As an actor, you don't pay attention to the setting of the shot. As a producer, I was involved in everything – right from the scripting. Watching the first cut, then the second, and so on, you are constantly thinking about the film and putting it out there. The main part was getting the trailer and teasers right. I also looked at the edits of the songs that will be launched soon. I had never been involved that earlier. I would prepare it and simply post it... For the first time, I consider myself a creative producer who enjoys being involved in the process rather than a technical producer. I got a chance to learn all of it.

What were the challenges you faced?

One of the biggest challenges in making a film is touching the audiences' hearts. You are trying to convey a story; you desire human connection. The constant thought was whether people will like it.

What kind of feedback have you received after the trailer launch?

It has been positive so far. Since this is my first film as a producer, I've received several messages from people wishing me luck. When we released the teaser, it took a few days for the public to engage with it.

You are making a Hollywood debut with Heart of Stone. How different was it working in the West compared to Bollywood?

Working in any 'Wood' is truly the same. The film set is the same everywhere. I didn't notice a significant difference. We work a 12-hour shift here and have a one-hour lunch break. However, in Hollywood, there was a 10-hour shift without breaks. We had to take our lunch in between without a break. You are on the move all the time. The system was fresh and efficient. Hope the system is implemented here as well. But I know, yahan par kabhi nahi hoga (laughs).

How was your experience of working with Gal Gadot?

It was amazing. She is hardworking and a thorough professional. She is a big star but she is also sweet and kind. The whole team was lively. We shot the film in just two months. For me, it was like a bullet speed.

Tell us about your character in the film.

I play an Indian girl. It was strange though, speaking in English. But it lasted only for the first two days. By day three, I was okay.