Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, R Madhavan, and more... THESE stars have aced playing real-life characters in 2022

Actors are known to transform themselves to play any role. However, very few of them can ace playing a real person in biopics. The Free Press Journal picks five such excellent performances by artistes.

Alia Bhatt - Gangubai (Gangubai Kathiawadi)

Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi turned out to be one of the first blockbusters of the year and one of the biggest factors that acted as a catalyst in its success was Alia Bhatt’s splendid acting. Despite not being physically dominating, it was the way she enacted the role that completely won over hearts.

Ishwak Singh - Dr Vikram Sarabhai (Rocket Boys)

Considered the father of the Indian Space Program, Dr Vikram Sarabhai’s journey was hardly shown on the screen till Ishwak Singh played him in the web series Rocket Boys. He portrayed the character so well that now we can’t imagine anyone else in that role.

Ajay Devgn - Captain Vikrant Khanna (Runway 34)

Ajay Devgn’s film tells the story of Captain Vikrant Khanna and it is inspired by an aviation incident on a flight from Dubai to Kochi in 2015. Ajay not only looked the part, but impressed everyone with his acting.

Karan Tacker - IPS Amit Lodha (Khakee: The Bihar Chapter)

Karan Tacker is currently seen in Khakee: The Bihar Chapter, where he plays tough cop IPS Amit Lodha. The story is based on Amit’s book Bihar Diaries: The True Story of How Bihar's Most Dangerous Criminal Was Caught. Karan’s performance is flawless.

R Madhavan - Nambi Narayanan (Rocketry: The Nambi Effect)

R Madhavan plays the role of Indian scientist Nambi Narayanan who was once accused of espionage. The actor mastered the role so well that even the physical resemblance between him and Nambi was uncanny.