Alfia Jafry On Celebrating Eid: 'It's The One Day When Calories Don't Count & Happiness Does' - EXCLUSIVE

As the festival of Eid al-Fitr brings with it a spirit of celebration, warmth, and togetherness, for filmmaker-scriptwriter Rumi Jafry's daughter, actress and social media personality Alfia Jafry, the occasion goes far beyond festivities. It is a personal time marked by family bonds, heartfelt gratitude, and moments that stay with her long after the day is over.

In a candid conversation with The Free Press Journal, Alfia shares what Eid truly means to her, offering a glimpse into her traditions, cherished memories, and the simple joys that make the festival so special.

For Alfia, Eid is not just a festival, it’s an emotion deeply rooted in family, gratitude, and togetherness. Sharing glimpses of her celebrations, she opened up about how the occasion brings her closer to her loved ones every year. "Eid for me has always been about family first. No matter how busy life gets, this is the time we all pause, come together, and celebrate love in its purest form," she shared.

From the early morning preparations to dressing up in festive attire, Alfia revealed that the excitement begins right at dawn. "There’s something magical about waking up on Eid morning, the house feels different, there’s joy in the air, and of course, the anticipation of meeting everyone," she added.

Food, she says, is an essential part of the celebration. Like many families, her Eid is filled with traditional delicacies and indulgent treats. "Eid is incomplete without delicious food. It’s the one day where calories don’t count and happiness does," she laughed.

However, beyond the celebrations, Alfia talked about the deeper meaning of the occasion. For her, Eid serves as a reminder to pause and reflect on life’s blessings. "Eid is also a reminder to be thankful for everything we have and for the people who make our lives beautiful," she said.

Summing up what makes the day truly special, Alfia concluded, "At the end of the day, it’s the smiles, the hugs, and the love that truly make Eid special."