Akshay vs John: 'Mission Mangal' takes lead on Day 3

Mumbai: Actor Akshay Kumar's "Mission Mangal" has taken a lead at the Indian box-office after raking in Rs 70.02 crore in three days. Actor John Abraham's "Batla House", on the other hand, minted Rs 35.29 crore. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted on Sunday that "Mission Mangal", which is based on Indian Space Research Organisation's successful mission to Mars, witnessed a superb growth on Day 3. "Thursday Rs 29.16 cr, Friday Rs 17.28 cr, Saturday Rs 23.58 cr. Total: Rs 70.02 cr. India biz," Adarsh added. Directed by Nikkhil Advani, "Batla House" is about the alleged police encounter that took place in Delhi in the wake of the serial blasts of 2008.

Adarsh tweeted that "Batla House" showed a substantial growth on Day 3."Should witness solid growth today Sunday. Thursday Rs 15.55 cr, Friday Rs 8.84 cr, Saturday Rs 10.90 cr. Total: Rs 35.29 cr. India biz," Adarsh tweeted.