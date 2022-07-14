Akshay Oberoi gushes, 'It feels great to mouth dialogues written by Mahesh Bhatt in Judaa Hoke Bhi.'

Akshay Oberoi plays the protagonist in Judaa Hoke Bhi. The film is helmed by Vikram Bhatt and co-produced by Mahesh Bhatt. It has hit screens today (July 15). The Free Press Journal caught up with the actor for an exclusive tête-à-tête. Excerpts:

Director Vikram Bhatt and Mahesh Bhatt are joining hands with Judaa Hoke Bhi. Are you their new blue-eyed boy?

I hope so. Actually, whatever content I do, be it Gurgaon, Kaalakaandi or Pizza, these films don’t reach the heartland. Their film reaches the heartland. Films that are known as massy films that’s what they are known to be making. Audiences love their films.

Does the film have any resemblance with any Hollywood films? Have you signed a three-film deal with the Bhatts?

Not this one probably they may have done earlier. No, who does that nowadays? I am into my career. I have done 15 to 20 films and web series in my career. However, we will do more films together.

Judaa Hoke Bhi is a theatrical release. What are your expectations? Do you have Friday jitters?

That’s the producer’s call. I have done my work as an actor. Do I look like I have jitters? After this interview, I have to rush for the shoot of another film. I am doing five films this year. For me acting is the job. I will push the film during the promotional activities as much as possible. When and how it releases is not my prerogative. I have seen a lot of failures in my career. It feels great to mouth the dialogues written by Mahesh Bhatt. It is directed by the horror king of India, Vikram Bhatt. Who knows what’s working nowadays. Even big stars’ films are not working at the box office. South films are doing well. How can I be sitting here and guessing? This film has its intense emotional core and is for heartland India with a romance and horror mix.

You are doing so many web series. Are you giving tough competition to OTT king Pankaj Tripathi?

Nothing like that. Gurgaon mein Pankaj bhai mere baap hai aur real mein bhi. I want to work so hard that people get to know me. That was the idea. I just love acting, and I am a workaholic. This is all I know. I am a hungry actor, and I am continuously active in small and big roles as well, I mean the length of the role. I have prominent roles. The idea is you can give me anything, but I’ll give you my best. I have done a bunch of web series, Inside Edge, Dil Bekaraar and Illegal Season 2. Some of my movies were released on OTT as well, like Thar and Love Hostel.

What are your future films? Which is your favourite film amongst these?

I am rushing to shoot from here, but I can’t reveal anything about this film we are filming. One film is Gaslight with Sara Ali Khan and Chitrangda Singh, which Ramesh Taurani and Tips have produced. It was great working with Sara. She is a fantastic actor. I play a prince in it. Pawan Kripalani has directed this film. We had a great time filming it. Another is Ek Kori Prem Katha and Varchasva with Ravi Kishan. There is another film which I cannot talk about. I loved all the characters that I am playing in these five films. As an actor, if you don’t love your character, you will not be able to give your best. I love all my films equally. I am a passionate actor, and I work wholeheartedly.