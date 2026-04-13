Akshay Kumar's Wheel Of Fortune Going Off-Air Because Of Low TRP? THIS Game Show To Take Over The Slot

Akshay Kumar's Wheel Of Fortune Going Off-Air Because Of Low TRP? |

Akshay Kumar made his return to television with the Indian adaptation of Wheel of Fortune. However, the show has struggled to gain significant traction among viewers. Now, reports suggest that Wheel of Fortune may soon go off-air, raising questions about whether low TRPs are to blame.

Is Wheel Of Fortune Going Off-Air?

As per a Telly Express report, Akshay Kumar’s hosted show Wheel of Fortune is set to go off-air later this month. According to the reports, the show is being pulled off air due to its inability to generate the expected traction. Despite featuring several celebrity guests, Wheel of Fortune reportedly managed to garner only around 0.5–0.7 TRP.

Which Show Is Replacing Wheel Of Fortune?

The channel has reportedly lined up a replacement for the show. Rajeev Khandelwal’s Tum Ho Naa will replace Wheel of Fortune after it goes off-air on Sony LIV. The show is slated to premiere from April 28 onwards and will air at 9 pm.

Tum Ho Naa is another game show, marking Rajeev’s return to television after a gap of around 14 years. The actor was last seen in Facing the Truth. Talking about the show, Rajeev said, "Over the years, I’ve been offered so many kinds of roles, some experimental, some quite unconventional. But I’ve always chosen to follow my heart and be part of something that genuinely feels meaningful to me. With the show Tum Ho Naa, I am happy to return on television with Sony Entertainment Television and Sony LIV and bring a beautiful show that is really close to my heart," as per Mid-Day.

Wheel Of Fortune: Akshay Kumar Jokes About Archana Puran Singh Earning Through Her Iconic Laugh

We all know Archana Puran Singh as a judge on The Kapil Sharma Show, widely recognised for her iconic laugh. Joking about Archana making a career out of her laughter, Akshay said in a recent episode of Wheel of Fortune, "Muh pe hasne se aadmi fas jata hai lekin apne muh pe has has kar jo kamayi ki hai..." He added that Archana owns several bungalows in Mud Island, luxury cars, farmhouses, and even private jets. As Akshay joked about this, Archana subtly dismissed the claims, saying, "I wish..."