 Akshay Kumar, Veer Pahariya Help AB Devayya's Family Recover His 'Stolen' Mahavir Chakra Medal
Squadron Leader Devayya was posthumously awarded India's second-highest gallantry honour for his bravery and sacrifice in the 1965 Indo-Pak War. However, a few years ago, the medal was stolen from the family's home, leaving them devastated. For Sundari Devayya, the late officer's wife, the medal was not just an award, it was a cherished symbol of courage, sacrifice, and memory

ANIUpdated: Thursday, June 12, 2025, 01:25 PM IST
article-image

Actors Akshay Kumar and Veer Pahariya-starrer Sky Force is based on a story of Squadron Leader AB Devayya, the only Indian Air Force officer to be posthumously awarded the Mahavir Chakra. During the making of the film, the actors met bond with the Devayya family and shared a close bond. They also played a key role in helping them recover his stolen Mahavir Chakra medal.

Squadron Leader Devayya was posthumously awarded India's second-highest gallantry honour for his bravery and sacrifice in the 1965 Indo-Pak War.

However, a few years ago, the medal was stolen from the family's home, leaving them devastated. For Sundari Devayya, the late officer's wife, the medal was not just an award, it was a cherished symbol of courage, sacrifice, and memory.

"For Mum, the medal was a symbol of my Dad's courage and had held a place of pride on her dresser," wrote Preetha Devayya, daughter of Devayya, as shared in a press note by the family.

During the making of Sky Force, met the Devayya family, and that's when he learnt about the stolen Mahavir Chakra of AB Devayya. He, along with Akshay, took the matter "upon themselves to get the precious medal back," added Preetha Devayya.

In a surprising turn of events, the medal was finally restored and handed back to Sundari Devayya at a ceremony hosted by the Indian Air Force at Training Command in Bengaluru.

Air Marshal Tejinder Singh AVSM VM presented the honour. "The Mahavir Chakra is back home," Preetha wrote in her Instagram post, calling it "a very special moment for our family."

Describing the emotional moment, Preetha said, "She (mother) is so touched, so emotional. She keeps saying she finally feels complete. After all these years, there's peace in her heart."

Veer Pahariya, reflecting on the moment, shared, "This is why I chose to be an actor... to spread love, make a difference, and leave a little bit of myself behind in every story."

Akshay Kumar was recently seen in the movie 'Housefull 5'. It has received mixed reactions from the audience. As for Veer Pahariya, the actor is expected to be seen in several exciting projects and upcoming musical ventures.

