Akshay Kumar spills the beans on who plays the most important part in making films!

Akshay Kumar, who will soon be seen in Bachchhan Paandey, has completely changed his look for the film. In a media interaction, the superstar answers a volley of questions. Excerpts:

You will begin shooting for your next project on March 19. Will it again be with Sajid Nadiadwala?

(Laughs) Yes, I am beginning the shoot of my next film on March 19. I usually start shooting the next day of the release of my previous film. Bachchhan Paandey is releasing on March 18. If I am doing my next film with Sajid, you will need to go and find out from him. Mujhe nahin pata woh batayenge aapko.

You play a fiercely negative role in this film. Do you think audiences may get scared?

There is nothing in this film for the audiences to get scared. You can watch the film with your family.

Bachchhan Paandey is a remake of a Tamil film (Jigarthanda) which itself was inspired by a South Korean action flick, A Dirty Carnival. What difference will the Hindi audience get to watch in this one?

Since I didn’t watch that film, I don’t know how different this film will be in comparison to the Tamil film. Whatever the writer-director Farhad Samji has brought to the table, we have performed it according to that.

You are doing a lot of Tamil remake films. Any special reason?

There is no special reason for me to do South remake films. It’s not that I am only doing Tamil remakes. Yes, if there is something good, we look forward to remake that film. I have a few remakes like Rowdy Rathore and a few more. While Padman, Airlift and Toilet: Ek Prem Katha are not remakes.

Go on...

If we like any South film, we can go ahead and remake it and vice versa. South filmmakers are making films from my production house. They can make our films in the future as well. In fact, we can all share our films. Mil bant kar kha sakte hai there’s no harm. It’s no problem we can relish dosa, idli and they can eat our stuff. If there is a good film, then the language should not be a barrier. Cinema needs to go to places, and we should look at its expansion, not as competition.

Now, writers are getting their due. Your take?

Yes, writers play the most important part in filmmaking. It’s indeed a matter of joy that now writers are getting their due recognition. Writers’ remuneration has also gone a notch higher. I opine that writers have to work hard as writing a script/story is not an easy job. I feel after Hera Pheri, the approach of the audience towards comedy has changed a lot. Writing a comedy genre is very tough. It’s easy to notice serious and romantic characters. There are best actor award categories in lead roles for serious and romantic roles. But the best actor award in the lead category in comedy roles is yet to come.

Do you wish to do anyone’s biopic from the sports field?

Why not? If I get to do one, I will. I have no one in particular in my mind at this point in time.

Published on: Monday, March 14, 2022, 06:10 AM IST