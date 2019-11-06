Akshay Kumar all set to romance Kriti Sanon's younger sister in music video!

New Delhi: After delivering back-to-back hits in Bollywood, Akshay Kumar is set to make his debut into music and shared the first poster of his music video, titled 'Filhall.' The song will feature the 'Khiladi' actor alongside Kriti Sanon's sister Nupur.

The song which is crooned by Punjabi singer B Praak will see the fresh chemistry between the duo and the fans are already excited about the same. The same has been directed by Arvinder Khaira and also stars Punjabi actor Ammy Virk.

In the poster, fans can catch sizzling chemistry between Akshay and Nupur who can be seen standing close to each other. A shy Nupur can be seen looking down while Akshay can be seen looking at her with love.