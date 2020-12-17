Ajitpal Singh’s ‘Fire In The Mountains’ to have world premier at Sundance Film Festival 2021

Mumbai: Self-taught filmmaker Ajitpal Singh is in happy mood these days. His debut feature as a writer-director, ‘Fire In The Mountains’, is slated to have a world premiere at the prestigious Sundance Film Festival 2021 in the ‘World Cinema Dramatic Competition’.

The movie, which is produced by Jar Pictures, is the only Indian film selected among 10 films in the World Cinema Dramatic Competition, the section which presents the emerging filmmaking talents around the world who offer fresh perspectives and inventive styles. The festival, which is set to take the digital route this year owing to the coronavirus pandemic, will be held between January 3 to February 3.

‘Fire In The Mountains’, is an intense drama is about a mother who toils to save money to build a road in a remote Himalayan village so that she can ferry her wheelchair-bound son for physiotherapy, while her husband believes that a shamanic ritual (Jagar) is the remedy.