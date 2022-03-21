Ajith Kumar, Huma Qureshi's 'Valimai' to release digitally on March 25

It’s time to witness a worldwide digital blockbuster premiere of 2022 with Ajith Kumar’s action-packed 'Valimai'.

ZEE5, in a tribute to Ajith Kumar, revealed the largest poster of 10,000 sqft. of the film announcing it’s release on the platform. Post its blockbuster opening in the theatres worldwide, 'Valimai' will stream on ZEE5 from March 25. The event was organised by ZEE5 in Chennai.

Considered as the most anticipated movies of 2022, 'Valimai', has Ajith Kumar playing IPS officer Arjun along with Huma Quraishi as the lead pair. A clean cop drama with robust action and reasonable emotions make this film a complete family entertainer. The face-off scenes between actor Ajith Kumar's magnetic screen persona and Karthikeya's Satanic avatar left the entire cinema halls to erupt with thundering response.

Written and directed by H. Vinoth, the film is produced by Boney Kapoor of Bayview Project LLP in association with Zee Studios. Yuvan Shankar Raja has composed music and Nirav Shah has handled cinematography.

Published on: Monday, March 21, 2022, 05:19 PM IST