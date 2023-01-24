Ajay Devgn reveals, 'Bholaa has no similarity with Shivaay'

Ajay Devgn | All Pics: Viral Bhayani

Ajay Devgn along with Tabu and the team of his upcoming directorial venture Bholaa unveiled its second teaser in Mumbai. The Free Press Journal was also present at the do.

Opening up about exploring different genres, Ajay says, “I have always tried to do different genres. I don’t want to feel repetitive. I did Drishyam, then Bholaa and later, Maidaan will come out. All three films are different from each other.”

When asked if he admires any filmmaker, he explains, “There would be no single idol for me in filmmaking. I have worked with so many different directors till date, be it commercial or artsy. I worked with RGV, Mani Ratnam, Prakash Jha, etc. I learned a lot about mainstream commercial cinema and art cinema too. Times have changed since now both kinds of cinema have merged. I have learned what’s not to be done through various filmmakers. Rohit Shetty is the most hard working director I have come across.”

Spilling the beans on the title of the film, Ajay reveals, “The character I play in the film is very simple but he gets stuck in a situation hence Bholaa. He is the wrong person at the wrong place and wrong time.”

Ajay also trashed all the similarities of Bholaa to his previous directorial Shivaay (2016). “The look and treatment of Bholaa are entirely different. These are two different scripts and even genres. The evidence of my love for Lord Shiva in my films just happens unintentionally. In Omkara (2006), it was Vishal Bhardwaj’s decision,” he clarifies.

Talking about working under Ajay’s direction, Tabu shares, “It is fantastic experience for anybody involved in the film when he’s directing. He knows exactly what he wants. He doesn’t shoot extra. As a director, he is so technically sound, skilled and has so much knowledge. The biggest quality about him is that he is aware of what is unnecessary. He will not overdo things.”

On a parting note, Tabu concludes, “The roles I have done or are being offered to me are varied. If I am playing a cop, that doesn’t mean she is just a cop, her life, thoughts, ideologies define that character. Even though I played a cop in Drishyam and Kuttey, both are different from each other.”

Bholaa also stars Deepak Dobariyal, Gajraj Rao and Sanjay Mishra. It will release in cinemas on March 30.

