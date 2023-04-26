 Aishwarya Rai Bachchan REACTS to fake news about daughter Aaradhya’s health; here's what she said
At the press conference of Ponniyin Selvan 2, Aishwarya expressed her gratitude for the media's recognition of the detrimental impact of false reporting.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, April 26, 2023, 08:00 PM IST
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, the former Miss World and one of Bollywood's well-known actresses, has finally broken her silence on the fake news surrounding her daughter Aaradhya Bachchan's health.

The six-year-old made headlines last week when her case on fake news about her well-being was moved to Delhi High Court with the aim of restraining YouTube channels from publishing misleading content about her.

Aishwarya said THIS during PS-2 press conference

During a press conference for her upcoming movie, Ponniyin Selvan 2, Aishwarya expressed her gratitude for the media's recognition of the detrimental impact of false reporting.

She praised the media for their wise recognition of the negative impact of false writing or 'unnecessary writing', which is insensitive and unnecessary.

Delhi High Courts' action against the violators

The Delhi High Court passed an order of injunction against all those sites and channels from uploading such videos. It included every content that gave false news regarding Aradhya Bachchan’s health.

Apart from this, the court ordered Google and YouTube to provide details of violators with their addresses and contact number.

Justice C Hari Shankar aptly remarked, “Every child ihas a right to be treated with honour and respect, be it a child of a celebrity or of a commoner."

About Ash's Ponniyin Selvan 2

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's Ponniyin Selvan 2, which is adapted from Kalki Krishnamurthy's widely acclaimed novel Ponniyin Selvan (The Son of Ponni), is one of the most anticipated movies of the year.

The film boasts a star-studded cast, including Vikram, Trisha, Karthi, Jayam Ravi, Sobhita Dhulipala, and Aishwarya Lekshmi. With AR Rahman, Sreekar Prasad, and Ravi Varman as the composer, editor, and cinematographer, respectively, the technical crew is equally impressive. The next part of the movie is set to hit theatres on April 28.

