Aishwarya Rai Bachchan: Astrology Predictions Indicate Tough Times With Abhishek Bachchan

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was born on November 1, 1973 at 11.00 am at Mangalore, Karnataka. She is an Indian actress who is known for her work in Hindi and Tamil films. Rai won the Miss World 1994 pageant and later established herself as one of the most-popular and influential celebrities in India. She has received numerous accolades for her acting, including two Filmfare Awards.

In 2004, Time magazine named her one of the 100 most influential people in the world. In 2009, the Government of India honoured her with the Padma Shri and in 2012, the Government of France awarded her with the Order of Arts and Letters. In 2003, she was the first Indian actress to be a juror at the Cannes Film Festival.

She married the actor Abhishek Bachchan in 2007, with whom she has a daughter.

A video of Abhishek Bachchan had gone viral, in which Abhishek Bachchan is seen talking about his relationship with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. In the video, he is seen talking about their divorce. The video created a stir on social media platforms.

The Ascendant rising is at 17.40 degrees of Sagittarius. The 7th house which signifies the status of the married life has two malefic namely Ketu and Saturn Rx. Moreover, the 7th house lord, Mercury is also in the 12th house in the sign Scorpio is retrograde. It is also aspected by Mars which is also retrograde. Her Ascendant having Venus very close to Rahu and also with Moon has given her accolades in the film industry. The dasa running is of Jupiter from May 2020 to May 2036. The antar dasa is of Saturn from June 2022 to January 2025. Saturn is placed in the 7th house in the star of Ardra ruled by Rahu. The 7th house signifies the status of marriage.

From October 4, 2024, the transit Saturn which is retrograde in Aquarius currently, will pass through the star of Satbhisha ruled by Rahu. It will be in the same star till December 27, 2024. This will be the period when her strained relationship with Abhishek Bachchan will again be viral in the social media.

Further, from January 2025 to April 2027, she will be having the antar dasa of Mercury which is the 7th lord in the 12th house in the sign Scorpio when Mercury is retrograde. The 12th house in astrology is the house of losses. Since, it is the lord of 7th house, the house of relationship, her relationship with Abhishek Bachchan will even become worse and will end up in separation.

The transit Jupiter, which is currently in the sign Taurus, will move to the sign Gemini from May 15, 2025. The natal Mercury whose antar dasa is going to run from January 2025 will not get the support of the transit Jupiter from May 15, 2025. From March 30, 2025, the transit Saturn will also move to the sign Pisces. So, the year of 2025 will get to know the formal separation between Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan.

Further, the transit Ketu will move to sign Leo from May 30, 2025 and be in Leo from 18 months. This will be a period of mental agony and turmoil for her. This is the time it will affect her health too. So, based on the above timelines, the year 2025 will be very critical for her in terms of relationship and health.

(Sundar Balakrishnan is a professor of Astrology at Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan, Mumbai)