Ahead Of Welcome To The Jungle Trailer Release, Raveena Tandon Shares Pictures From Sets; Recreates Mohra Pose With Akshay Kumar & Suniel Shetty

Raveena Tandon Recreates Mohra Pose With Akshay Kumar & Suniel Shetty |

Ahmed Khan's Welcome To The Jungle is going to mark the reunion of Akshay Kumar and Raveena Tandon on the big screen after a gap of many years. The audience is eagerly waiting to watch the hit 90s jodi on the big screen together. The trailer of Welcome To The Jungle will be out on Thursday, and Raveena, on Wednesday, took to Instagram to share a few pictures from the sets.

But the picture that grabbed everyone's attention was the one in which she recreated the Mohra pose with Akshay and Suniel Shetty. Raveena captioned the pictures as, "WELCOME TO THE JUNGLE👑 Welcome to the fun and chaos💛 All the best to all of us for the trailer launch tomorrow!! Will miss all of you. Love from London❤️ (could be the title of part 2😆) (sic)." Check out the pictures below...

Fans React To Akshay Kumar, Raveena Tandon & Suniel Shetty's Picture

Reacting to the picture, a fan commented, "This frame holds so many beautiful memories! 🥹 Seeing Raveena Mam looking absolutely stunning alongside the evergreen Akshay Sir and the ever-so-dapper Suniel Sir is pure nostalgia. You three define an entire golden era of Bollywood, and your bond still looks just as magical today. Sending so much love to this legendary and iconic trio! (sic)."

Another Instagram user wrote, "Damn, treat to watch Akshay Kumar and Raveena ma'am in one frame ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ Superhit powerhouse jodi of 90s (sic)."

One more netizen commented, "Raveena still as ravishing as always🔥❤️beautiful and nostalgic pics. Untouchable trio (sic)." Check out the comments below...

Welcome To The Jungle Cast

Apart from Akshay, Raveena, and Suniel, the film also stars Disha Patani, Jacqueline Fernandez, Lara Dutta, Arshad Warsi, Paresh Rawal, Jackie Shroff, Tusshar Kapoor, Urvashi Rautela, and many more actors.

Welcome To The Jungle Release Date

Welcome To The Jungle is slated to hit the big screens on June 26, 2026.