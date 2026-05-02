Ahead Of Tamil Nadu Election Results, Trisha Gets Emotional Watching Kids Dancing To Her & Thalapathy Vijay's Song Appadi Podu

Appadi Podu Song | YouTube

Actress Trisha and actor-politician Thalapathy Vijay have been making it to the headlines together for multiple reasons. There have been rumours of them being in a relationship, but the two have not yet spoken up about it. Meanwhile, on Saturday, ahead of the Tamil Nadu Election results on Monday, Trisha shared a video on her Instagram story, in which school kids are dancing on stage to her and Vijay's famous song Appadi Podu from the film Ghilli.

She didn't write anything in her story, but just shared the emoji of a face holding back tears, hinting that she is very emotional after seeing the video. Check out her post below...

Netizens React To Trisha's Insta Story

Of course, Trisha's Insta story has grabbed everyone's attention, and netizens are posting about it on X. Check out the tweets below...

Trisha is too disgusting 🤢

Please stay away from Vijay and Kollywood @trishtrashers bitch https://t.co/4RXt3jy6rZ — Homelander°• (@Killer67819) May 2, 2026

When Netizens Tried To Crack The Code Word Of Trisha

A few days ago, during the Tamil Nadu Elections, Trisha had stepped out to cast her vote. She took to Instagram to share a picture of her with the inked finger, and added the song Arjunar Villu from Ghilli in her post.

Soon, netizens started commenting that this is a hint that she gave her vote to Vijay's political party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam. Reacting to her post, a netizen commented, "Ghilli song: Code Word Accepted." Another Instagram user wrote, "Knowing in BGM to whom you are voting for." Some also advised her, "Keep quiet till the election is over."

Trisha-Karuppu Controversy

Meanwhile, Trisha recently made it to the headlines because of her conversation with fans about her upcoming film, Karuppu.

A fan tweeted, "Omg yes, I forgot Trisha is in it 😭 Can we talk abt how freaking young she looks?? Girl is literally aging in reverse fr. Btw, what was the last film Trisha did with Suriya before Karuppu? (sic)."

Reacting to the tweet, the actress wrote, "Thank you Even I forgot.Good to know they set a reminder now atleast (sic)."

Thank you ☺️ Even I forgot.Good to know they set a reminder now atleast😅 https://t.co/vAgpPJiJJ9 — Trish (@trishtrashers) May 1, 2026

When another fan asked her about attending the audio launch of the film on Friday, the actress replied, "Guess my invite got lost in the mail :) (sic)."

Guess my invite got lost in the mail :) — Trish (@trishtrashers) May 1, 2026

Fans have been wondering if Trisha was not invited to the audio launch of Karuppu.