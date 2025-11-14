Agra Review: Mohit Agarwal, Aanchal Goswami & Rahul Roy In A Man's Quest For A ‘Piece’ Of Land Amid Moans And Loans |

Title: Agra

Director: Kanu Behl

Cast: Mohit Agarwal, Aanchal Goswami, Sonal Jha, Vibha Chibber, Rahul Roy, Priyanka Bose, Ruhani Sharma

Where: In theatres near you

Rating: 1.5 stars

As the title suggests, the film starts off with a story of a family who stay in one room. The family consists of Kanu (Mohit Agarwal), his father (Rahul Roy), mother (Vibha Chibber) and his sister.

Even though the reason does not come out clearly in the film, Kanu has been shown as a sex-crazy maniac, who does not think twice before relieving him. Even before you blink an eyelid, there he is … either relieving himself or imagining himself to be intimate with some lady or girl. Eventually, he finds his love in a cyber cafe owner Priti, who has already been married twice.

On the other hand, Kanu's father also happens to be someone who has two wives. Shockingly, his two wives actually happen to be real life sisters in the film. While one wife stays with him on the first floor, and the second wife yearns for him on the ground floor! To add more shock value to his character, the film then introduces his third love interest, with whom he is all set to get married. To top it all, he even plans to have all the three wives stay in the same house.

Meanwhile, Priti steps in along with Kanu and his father to get a major deal done with a builder to construct their dream house.

Do his two wives allow their husband to get married to another lady and stay in the same house, what happens to Kanu and his love life eventually is what forms the rest of the film.

Actors’ Performance

The film’s lead Mohit Agarwal’s performance will appeal to those who have understood his character in the film. For the rest, he will come across as a sex-maniac. It's really shocking to see what stellar actors like Rahul Roy and Vibha Chibber are doing in a film like this, considering that they do not have an author backed role. That’s why we choose to reserve our comment about their performances in the film. Rest of the actors do their bit in pushing the film forward.

The film’s director Kanu Behl, who has to his credit of having directed films like Three Blind Men, Titli, Binnu Ka Sapna, tries to infuse all the possible elements which will justify the film’s tagline ‘Most shocking Indian film ever made’. This includes physical intimacy, desperations, moans… the list goes on. Even though it's a hard hitting film, it's definitely not a film that a common man will watch or want to watch with his family.

The film’s music majorly disappoints and offers zero novelty. Ditto for the film’s cinematography, barring a few scenes. For those who manage to digest and understand the film, for such people, the film’s editing should work. But for the average cinegoer, everything about the film is nothing less than a poor man’s guide to a p***n that you can see in a theatre (of course, there are not many takers for the film and understandably so)

FPJ Verdict

Since this is an out and out ‘Adults’ film, watch it at your own risk. Skipping this film will not alter the shape of earth even a bit…