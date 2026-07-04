After Naagin 7, Ekta Kapoor Trolled Over AI Lord Krishna Scene In Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2; Netizens Say, 'Sabka Rozgar Cheen Rahi Hai'

After Naagin 7, Ekta Kapoor Trolled Over AI Lord Krishna Scene In Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 |

Ekta Kapoor was heavily trolled for using AI in Naagin 7. Now, the producer is once again facing criticism for allegedly using AI in Smriti Irani's Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2. A particular scene, in which Tulsi is seen having a conversation with an AI-generated version of Lord Krishna, has sparked backlash online. Calling it "cringe," several viewers urged Ekta to stop relying on AI and instead give more opportunities to actors.

In the latest episode of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2, the AI version of Lord Krishna is seen trying to convince Tulsi not to lose hope and to continue helping others despite being in jail. Sharing the clip from the episode, a user tweeted, "Someone please cancel Ekta Kapoor's AI subscription b/c she ain't stopping."

Someone please cancel ekta Kapoor's ai subscription b/c she ain't stopping 😭😭🙏🏼🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/MK2jwKb16E — 𝓼✿ (@ankaheenbatein) July 3, 2026

Another commented, "Jo bolte hain na AI naukari khayega. Ek actor jo Shree Krishna ki jagah cast hota, wahan AI use kar liya. Kisi artist ke ₹3K per day gaya. Ekta sabka rozgaar chheen rahi hai. Dragon snake chalta hai. Par Krishna ji bhi."

जो bolte hain na AI नौकरी खाएगा!

एक actor जो Shree Krishna ki जगह cast होता, वहां AI उसे kar liya. किसी artisst ke 3k पर day गया. Ekta sabka रोजगार chhin rahi hai. Dragon snake chalta hai. Par Krishna ji bhi — ziya (@terideewani__) July 4, 2026

Krishna Bhagwan Hin-English bol rhe hn — V. Amarᴷᴵᴺᴳ (@SKxxSRK) July 4, 2026

Another joked, "Krishna Bhagwan Hin-English bol rhe hai." A user also quipped, "The quality of this clip feels like she is not even paying for her AI tool and using it for free."

The quality of this clip feels like she is not even paying for her AI tool and using it for free😂 — Akane Hana (@Desglee1) July 4, 2026

After noticing Lord Krishna saying "jail," one user wrote, "Why jail and not karagaar? Dialogue bhi AI se likhwa leti." Another tweeted, "Jail, Krishna speaking English words is wierd, I think Tulsi has gone to the third stage of hallucinations."

Why jail and not karagaar? Dialogue bhi AI se likhwa leti — M S (@xo_mark_xo) July 3, 2026

Jail 😂 krishna speaking English words is wierd ,I think thulasi has gone to the third stage of hallucinations — bhanuloves (@bhanuloves_81) July 4, 2026

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 recently completed 26 years since the iconic franchise first premiered. The show has also taken a dramatic 10-year leap, ushering in a new chapter in Tulsi's journey while introducing fresh twists and evolving family dynamics. Celebrating 26 years of the show, Ekta penned, "26 years ago a show came that changed my life. Thank you Sameer sir, Thank you star plus, thank you Balaji team, thank you Tanu, thank you Smriti, thank you to all the actors, and of-course above all thank you to the writers and the team who constantly work at making it what it is. Jai Mata Di."