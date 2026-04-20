After Deepika Padukone's Pregnancy Announcement, Raaka Director Atlee & Wife Priya Blessed With Baby Girl

Atlee & Priya Blessed With Baby Girl | Instagram

The Raaka team surely has many reasons to celebrate. On Sunday, the lead actress of the film, Deepika Padukone, took to social media to announce her second pregnancy, and on Monday, director Atlee shared the good news that he and his wife, Priya, have welcomed their second child, a baby girl.

Atlee shared a picture of Meer announcing the arrival of his sister, and captioned it as, "Feeling blessed (sic)." The caption on the picture reads, "Yay! I've got a baby sister! Big Brother Meer." It further read, "We, Priya & Atlee are blessed with a baby girl. April 20th, 2026." Check out the post below...